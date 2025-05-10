Falcons Division Rival QB Derek Carr Announces Retirement
The Atlanta Falcons' biggest rival, the New Orleans Saints, will have a new quarterback in 2025, as Derek Carr announced his retirement Saturday morning.
"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with (my wife) Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League," Carr said. "For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience.
"It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us."
The 34-year-old Carr missed seven games in 2024, including the last four contests due to a left hand injury and concussion suffered Dec. 8.
When he resumed throwing in late March, Carr experienced pain in his throwing shoulder and immediately contacted the Saints' medical team. Medical scans later revealed he "sustained a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff," according to the release.
"Since that time, Derek, his representation, the Saints Medical Team and outside medical experts have worked together to determine the best path forward," the Saints' release said. "Surgery was an option, jeopardizing the entire 2025 season, yet there was no guarantee Derek would return to the level of strength, function and performance of play to which he was accustomed.
"Upon consultation with his wife, Heather, Derek has decided it is in the best interests of both his family and the Saints organization to retire from the National Football League."
Carr started 169 games across 11 NFL seasons, the first nine of which came with the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished his career with 41,245 passing yards, 257 touchdowns, 112 interceptions and a 65.1% completion rate while going 77-92 as a starter.
The Saints drafted Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Shough is expected to compete with 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler for the starting job in place of Carr.