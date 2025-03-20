Falcons Get Draft Visit from SEC CB with 4.28 Speed
The Atlanta Falcons hosted one of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class Wednesday.
Kentucky corner Maxwell Hairston visited Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga., he shared via social media. The West Bloomfield, Mich., native is a potential first-round pick when the draft begins April 24.
Hairston, who measured 5-foot-11 and weighs 183 pounds, had a stellar NFL combine performance. He ran a blistering 4.28 40-yard dash, logged a 40-inch vertical jump and paired quick feet with fluid hips during on-field drills.
And he's more than just a combine warrior.
The 21-year-old Hairston was a team captain in 2024 at Kentucky, and he twice earned second-team All-SEC honors. In 2023, Hairston led the SEC with five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.
Across 142 coverage snaps, Hairston allowed only 12 catches on 22 targets in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. The problem, however, is he was susceptible to allowing explosive plays. Those 12 catches led to 262 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per catch.
He also struggled in run support and as a tackler, as he missed six of his 22 tries last season, according to PFF.
There are highs and lows to his games, though with his length, athleticism, scheme versatility and ball production -- six interceptions dating back to the start of 2023 -- he has an intriguing profile and quality scouting report.
The Falcons hold the 15th pick in the 2025 draft, and it's unlikely Hairston's stock rises to that level. He's projected to go in the late 20s to early 30s, an inconvenience for an Atlanta squad with the 46th pick in Round 2.
Nevertheless, the Falcons are doing their due diligence.