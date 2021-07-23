Fantasy Football: Who's The Falcons' Dynasty Pick?

Here are some under-the-radar options for your Falcons in fantasy football

The Atlanta Falcons were the first team to draft a non-quarterback in April's NFL Draft.

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is going to be drafted very early in a lot of fantasy football drafts this summer and he should be taken high.

However, there's a very good chance he probably was drafted in your rookie draft if you are a dynasty team owner.

But if you're looking for a player that is going to shock the world and make you look like the brightest football mind you know, you may want to take a look at some of these players.

READ MORE: Fantasy Football: Who Would The Falcons Steal From An NFC South Rival?

RB Qadree Ollison

Ollison only logged one carry for all of 2020, but his situation in 2021 is very different and much more favorable for the third-year back.

The top two running backs from a year ago, Todd Gurley and Ito Smith, are no longer part of the team. While the team did sign Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, neither have shown in their previous teams that they are going to be a bell cow type of running back.

The team also is looking to run the football more with Arthur Smith at the helm. Smith loved running the football in Tennessee, and while he doesn't have Derrick Henry in his arsenal in Atlanta, he does have a philosophy that Ollison can take advantage of with a good training camp.

RB Javian Hawkins

The undrafted rookie out of Louisville could have been a Day 3 pick had he not opted out in the middle of the COVID-shortened season.

In a full 2019 campaign, Hawkins ran for over 1500 yards and nine touchdowns. He has the potential to eat up a lot of yards and be this year's James Robinson, who ran for over 1000 yards as an undrafted rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Hawkins has to make the team first, which is no guarantee, but he certainly has a ton of upside and should get a chance to showcase his skills during the preseason, so snatch him up if you have an open roster spot.

WR Frank Darby

The Falcons drafted Darby in the sixth round of this past draft and he enters a wide receiver room filled with opportunity.

While the Falcons also roster Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake, two veterans that likely have a slight edge over Darby, the rookie out of Arizona State will get a chance to compete.

Darby hardly played in 2020 due to COVID cancellations and injuries, but he's healthy now and is going to compete against a favorable set of guys.

If he can sneak in and get some looks at WR3, he could make you look really smart in a dynasty league.

CONTINUE READING: Coach Deion Sanders Walks Out: What's Falcons Legend's Saban-Related Beef?