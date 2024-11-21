5 Falcons Exceeding Expectations at Bye Week
The Atlanta Falcons' season has been a steady blend of encouraging highs, a handful of lows and a wealth of players either exceeding or underperforming expectations.
As the 6-5 Falcons embark on their week away from the facility, here's a look at five players -- in no particular order -- outperforming their preseason perceptions.
WR Darnell Mooney
Mooney signed with the Falcons this spring hoping for a fresh start. After breaking the 1,000-yard mark with the Chicago Bears in 2021, he had back-to-back down seasons. From 2022-23, he amassed 71 receptions for 908 yards and three touchdowns.
Through the first 11 games of this season alone, Mooney has recorded 48 catches for a team-high 711 yards, and he's scored five touchdowns. The 27-year-old has reinvented himself in Atlanta, and both sides are reaping the rewards.
CB Mike Hughes
Similar to Mooney, Hughes entered this season searching for a resurgence. A first-round draft pick in 2018, Hughes spent 2023 as a backup nickel before ascending to a larger role for the final month.
Hughes won the starting cornerback job opposite A.J. Terrell this summer, beating presumed frontrunner Clark Phillips III, and has run with it. He started the first 10 games of the season before missing Atlanta's 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos with a neck injury.
He's collected 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and three passes defended while allowing only 30 receptions for 286 yards and one touchdown.
WR Ray-Ray McCloud
Largely a return specialist before arriving in Atlanta this spring, McCloud has proven himself as a legitimate slot receiver. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Atlanta ditched its plan to run a balance of 11 and 12 personnel after Week 1 because it realized McCloud is too good to take off the field.
With increased reps, production has followed. McCloud has set career highs with 41 receptions for 381 yards, and he scored his second professional touchdown in a Week 9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
OLB James Smith-Williams
Currently on injured reserve with a tibia injury, Smith-Williams quietly leads the team with seven tackles for loss. He's been a strong playmaker on the end of the line of scrimmage, serving as a quality run defender and edge setter.
He hasn't brought much as a pass rusher, totaling only one sack and two quarterback hits, but he started each game from Week 6-10 and became an important piece to the Falcons' progress defending the run.
TE Charlie Woerner
Though his stat line -- two catches for 17 yards -- won't impress, Woerner has been integral to Atlanta's ground game. Look no further than the Falcons' season-worst 50-rushing-yard performance against the Broncos when Woerner was out with a concussion.
[How Falcons Signed 'Best Blocking TE,' Added 'Emotional Push' to Run Game]
Due to McCloud's ascent, the Falcons run a league-high 88.8% of their plays from 11 personnel, which consists of three receivers, one running back and one tight end. Woerner often replaces Kyle Pitts at tight end on running plays, and the Falcons have found success despite being lighter on the line of scrimmage.
Woerner is a key reason why.