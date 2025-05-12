Falcons First Round Pick James Pearce Jr.'s Contract Details Revealed
The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed their entire five-man 2025 NFL draft class, as first-round pick James Pearce Jr. put pen to paper Monday.
Pearce, a pass rusher from Tennessee who earned first-team All-SEC honors the past two seasons, signed the standard-length four-year rookie contract with $16.8 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network. Pearce secured an $8.8 million signing bonus.
In 2023, the 21-year-old Pearce led the Volunteers with 14 tackles for loss and was eighth in the FBS with 10 sacks across 13 games. Pearce again led Tennessee in tackles for loss with 13 in 2024 while adding 7.5 sacks.
The Falcons sent a 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams to move up 20 spots -- from No. 46 to No. 26 -- to select Pearce, who defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said may have been the best pure edge rusher in the draft.
Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith praised Pearce's speed, noting he has "juice in his body" that's been visible for several seasons.
"The explosive get-off-the ball speed, natural pass rush, feel for the rush, really natural with his hands," Smith said April 30. "Obviously, his production along his career has been -- all you guys can see that. He's been consistent ever since he stepped foot at Tennessee. So that was something that obviously drew us to him."
Atlanta previously agreed to terms with first-round outside linebacker Jalon Walker, third-round safety Xavier Watts, fourth-round defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and seventh-round offensive tackle Jack Nelson on Friday.
The Falcons concluded their rookie minicamp Sunday.