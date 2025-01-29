Falcons Linked to Star Free Agent Pass Rusher by ESPN
In the lead-up to the 2014 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons were linked to outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who ultimately went one pick before.
Now 11 years later, the Falcons may finally get the chance to add Mack to their roster.
Mack, a nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, will enter free agency this spring after logging six sacks, six tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits across 16 starts this season for the Los Angeles Chargers.
And the Falcons, who finished second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks, could be in pursuit, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"The sense is Los Angeles will make efforts to re-sign Mack, who will play in 2025 after he said he needed to take time to mull his future following the season," Fowler wrote. "The Chargers believe he embodies the spirit of the team's toughness.
"But many teams will be lurking for potential pass-rush help, including -- but not limited to -- Atlanta and Carolina."
The 33-year-old Mack, who's earned Pro Bowl nods the past three years and recorded 17 sacks in 2023, has totaled 107.5 sacks through 11 NFL seasons.
There are two aspects worth mentioning in regard to Mack's fit in Atlanta: verified interest and financial possibility.
Fowler merely tied the Falcons and Panthers to Mack as teams needing pass rush help. It's notable he namedropped Atlanta and Carolina specifically in reference to Mack, who is ESPN's No. 7 overall free agent, but he didn't necessarily say there's interest -- and the Falcons are likely still working through their defined free agency plan.
Financially, Atlanta is 27th in the league in cap space and currently has negative-$11 million, meaning it needs to open space to make any moves in free agency.
So, will Mack sign with the Falcons? Only time will tell. It makes sense from a team-need perspective, but Atlanta has several road blocks to clear to make it happen.