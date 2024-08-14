Falcons New Free Agent Signing Injured in Training Camp Practice
The Atlanta Falcons haven't been able to shake the injury bug -- and the trend continued at Wednesday's training camp practice in Flowery Branch.
Falcons receiver Jakeem Grant, who just signed with the team Saturday, was limped around the field during individual drills before walking off the field with trainers, according to 92.9 The Game's Joe Patrick.
There are no further updates on Grant's status. Falcons coach Raheem Morris won't meet with reporters until Thursday.
Grant is a two-time second-team All-Pro returner, earning the honors in 2020 and 2021 -- the last two seasons he played. Grant missed the past two campaigns with injuries, suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2022 before tearing his patellar tendon in 2023.
On Monday, Grant was a full-go in individual drills but the Falcons wanted to ease him into team periods. Their goal, Morris said, was to get him ready for Saturday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens -- but that now appears in jeopardy.
Prior to Grant's exit, Morris offered a brief scouting report on why the Falcons were attracted to him as a replacement to slot receiver and returner Rondale Moore, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last Wednesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.
"Jakeem Grant, quick, fast," Morris said Monday. "He's been a returner in this league. We're looking forward to seeing him get out there today. Really fired up about adding people, and like I said, these guys are continuing to turn over the bottom of the roster at all times, and they do a great job of doing it."
When healthy, Grant is one of the NFL's best returners. He has four punt return touchdowns and two kick return scores to his name.
Grant was drafted in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2016, and he spent the first five years of his career and start of his sixth in South Beach. The Chicago Bears traded for Grant in early October 2021, and he proved a worthwhile investment, making his first career Pro Bowl.
As a receiver, Grant has played in 81 games with eight starts. He's caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 17 carries for 76 yards and a score on the ground.
The Falcons will have one more practice Thursday before flying to Baltimore, where they'll play the Ravens at noon Saturday inside M&T Bank Stadium.