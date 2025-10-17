Atlanta Falcons Get Answer on San Francisco 49ers Starting Quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons have a multitude of injuries heading into Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, including star rookies Jalon Walker and Billy Bowman Jr.
However, the 49ers aren’t without problems of their own heading into Sunday’s matchup.
All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner is out for the season with an ankle injury, but San Francisco was hoping to get starting quarterback Brock Purdy back from a toe injury. However, it looks like Mac Jones will be making his fifth start, with Purdy ruled out, according to Adam Schefter.
"49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy (toe) and WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) for Sunday night’s game against the Falcons," Schefter reported on X. "49ers QB Mac Jones starts again."
Jones has filled in admirably in Purdy's absence, leading his team to a 3-1 record in his four games. He engineered victories over New Orleans and Arizona before watching Purdy return for a loss to Jacksonville. Jones got the start in a win against the LA Rams before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.
He had a touchdown and an interception in the win against the Cardinals and played well with two touchdowns and no interceptions in an overtime win against the Rams. He threw two interceptions without a score in a 30-19 loss in Tampa. Since his three-touchdown start, he's thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Jones will be happy to see the return of tight end Georgia Kittle, who told reporters this week that he was good to go for Sunday Night Football against the Falcons.
Kittle hasn't played since a Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and is widely considered one of the best offensive weapons in the game.
Even with a multitude of injuries, the 49ers' offense has remained dangerous this season. Like Atlanta, they are moving the ball better than they are putting points on the board. San Francisco ranks No. 6 in total offense, but they are No. 24 in points per game at 20.8.
With a shutout in one of their five games, the Falcons' splits are even more drastic. Atlanta is No. 2 in total offense, but they are No. 27 in points per game at 20.0.
Jones and the 49ers will face a Falcons defense that looks completely different from a year ago. After six weeks, Atlanta is No. 1 in total defense and No. 1 in pass defense. They have yet to allow any of their five opponents to throw for more than 200 yards. Baker Mayfield leads Falcons' opponents with 159 net passing yards (sacks count against passing yards in the NFL).
Jones will face a rejuvenated Atlanta defense that is missing a pair of key players in Walker and Bowman, but the Falcons will still pose a stiff test on Sunday night.