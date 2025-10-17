Atlanta Falcons Get Answers on Several Starters Ahead of 49ers Matchup
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are heading west, and looking to lock down a three-game winning streak on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Standing in the way of that are several pending injury designations ahead of this game.
Left tackle Jake Matthews was seen going through individual drills on Friday, which could be a good sign for his status. The veteran has the longest active streak of starts in the NFL (183 games). He is listed as questionable on the injury report, but Raheem Morris is confident he will play.
At wide receiver, Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was a limited participant this week and will also be listed as questionable.
The veteran has played in just three games, last appearing before the bye week, recording seven receptions for 79 yards this season. He has struggled with injuries since injuring his shoulder on the first day of training camp in July, the hamstring being the latest of these.
Third receiver, Ray-Ray McCloud, has been noticeably absent from practices this week after being a healthy scratch on Monday. The Falcons elevated Deven Thompkins from the practice squad against the Bills in his place. That could be an option this weekend as well.
Defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (calf) was a full participant in practices again this week after his 21-day window was opened this week. Despite his full practice availability, he will be questionable for Sunday’s game as he ramps up to game speed. Additionally, safety Jordan Fuller was also designated to return this week. He was a full participant yesterday, but will be unavailable on Sunday.
LaCale London (triceps) is off the injury report and should be healthy for this game to provide his usual depth role on the defensive line.
Rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) missed Monday’s game and had been unavailable in practices this week. Edge Jalon Walker (groin) also did not practice this week. Both standout rookies will be unavailable on Sunday.
Elsewhere on the defense, cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) will miss another game. He has appeared in just one game this season due to injury.
The Falcons and 49ers are set to kick off on Sunday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium at 8:20. Atlanta, fresh off one of their strongest performances of the season, will enter this game as a -2.0 point underdog.
See below for the full injury report ahead of this Week 7 matchup.
QUESTIONABLE:
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) – LP on Wed, Thur
- TE Feleipe Franks (calf) – LP on Wed, Thur
- DL Ta’Quon Graham (calf) – FP on Wed, Thur
- T Jake Matthews (ankle) – DNP on Wed, Thur
DOUBTFUL:
- n/a
OUT:
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud III (not injury related – other)
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – DNP on Wed, Thur
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) – DNP on Wed, Thur
- CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) – DNP on Wed, Thur
- S Jordan Fuller (knee) – FP on Wed, Thur