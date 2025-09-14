Atlanta Falcons Get Answers on James Pearce, Billy Bowman With Inactive List
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Atlanta Falcons are looking ahead to their first primetime matchup of the season this weekend with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. A kicking competition and wide receiver injuries have swirled around this franchise for the last week, but we finally have our answers.
Before the game, the team officially announced its list of inactives.
Notably, neither Darnell Mooney nor Drake London is included on this list of players. Both were removed from the injury report on Friday after being limited participants in practice this week.
London, the Falcons' primary receiver, was targeted 15 times in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He left the game after coming down hard on his shoulder late in the game. Mooney, who did not suit up on Sunday while dealing with a prolonged injury to his shoulder that he picked up during training camp, is this team’s primary deep threat.
Mooney will make his season debut against a Vikings team he is very successful against. Last season, he caught six passes for 142 yards and he will hope to replicate that success tonight.
Both players are crucial components of the offense's success and should be featured throughout tonight’s game.
Additionally, rookies James Pearce Jr (groin) and Billy Bowman Jr (shoulder) are not included on the inactive list. They will be suiting up tonight after being listed as questionable on Friday. DeMarcco Hellams is also active.
As expected, kicker Younghoe Koo is included on the list of Falcons inactives after not traveling with the team to Minnesota. He was given a non-injury designation while newly signed kicker Parker Romo was officially elevated to the active roster. The former Viking was 11-of-12 on field goals last season over four games and beat out Koo in the kicking competition this week.
Other inactives include wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion), primary return man Jamal Agnew (groin), and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf). All three were listed as ‘out’ on Friday’s injury report.
Cornerback Clark Phillips III and defensive lineman Sam Roberts were healthy scratches.
Wide receiver David Sills V was also officially signed to the active roster after safety Jordan Fuller was placed on injured reserve.
For the Vikings, former Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah will be inactive, joining a pair of All-Pro defenders in safety Harrison Smith and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Also inactive for the Falcons’ opposition are Max Brosmer, Austin Keys, Joe Huber, and Christian Darrisaw.
Kickoff in Minnesota is set for 8:20 p.m., and the Falcons will look to avoid an 0-2 start to their 2025 NFL season.