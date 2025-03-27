Atlanta Falcons Get 'Next Micah Parsons' in ESPN 7-Round Mock Draft
The NFL Draft is four weeks away with the first round starting on Thursday April 24th. It's widely expected that the Atlanta Falcons address their defense after pouring heavy resources into the other side of the ball in general manager Terry Fontenot's four-year tenure.
The Falcons' have needs at every level of their defense where a top-draft pick could come in and contribute early, but it's the historically-anemic pass rush that has been a glaringly-obvious hole for years.
The NFL Draft Class of 2025 is littered with potential pass rushers, and ESPN's Matt Miller took the gloves off with his latest mock draft. No simple first-round mock for Miller; he goes a full seven rounds, and has the Falcons finally addressing the pass rush in the first round at No. 15... sort of.
Miller has Atlanta choosing Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 15, an interesting decision considering the only true edge rusher off the board when the Falcons pick is Penn State's Abdul Carter at No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns.
The Falcons shored up their linebacker room with the signing of Divine Deablo in free agency. However, Miller makes a compelling case that it's not the inside linebacker spot that makes Campbell so tantalizing. It's the thought of him transitioning mostly to edge the same way Micah Parsons did in the NFL.
"With only five picks, the Falcons are under pressure to find defensive playmakers in this draft," wrote Miller on ESPN+. "Campbell is exactly that, a versatile player who has scouts torn when discussing his ultimate position. He is a top-tier linebacker but has untapped pass-rush potential (five sacks in 2024) that could define his NFL career.
"Every NFL team is trying to find the next Micah Parsons, and there's hope Campbell could be that as a 3-4 outside linebacker."
One of the reasons Parsons fell to the Cowboys at No. 12 in 2021, was he was seen more as an inside linebacker with elite traits. Dallas moved him primarily to edge, and the rest his history. In a re-draft, the Parsons might go No. 1 overall ahead of Ja'Marr Chase and Trevor Lawrence (yes, the league is still quarterback crazy).
Mock drafts are most interesting to see who might be available when your team is on the clock. Miller has the Falcons bypassing edge rushers Mike Green (No. 16 Cardinals), Shemar Stewart (No. 29 Commanders), Mykel Williams (No. 31 Chiefs) as well as safeties Nick Emmanwori (No. 17 Bengals) and Malaki Starks (No. 19) among others.
The Falcons had a large contingent of personnel at Green's pro day this week, and Green didn't disappoint. Fontenot would love to have the problem of making a difficult choice among several-good options.
He has publicly expressed a desire to trade back and secure more picks for the Falcons, and with so many players available at No. 15, that might be the best option if the right deal presents itself.
But if the Falcons strike gold with Campbell the same way at No. 15 as the Cowboys did in 2021, it would go a long way towards a long-term fix for a pass rush that has been lacking consistency since John Abraham last wore a Falcons uniform in 2012.
It's not just about getting to the quarterback though. The Falcons are short-handed at defensive tackle and in the secondary as well. Miller has the Falcons addressing the former with massive Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins at No. 46.
"Don't be surprised if the Falcons use all of their picks on defense," Miller forshadows on ESPN+. Atlanta could address the front here with Collins, who broke out in 2024 after patiently waiting behind Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat at Texas.
"The 6-foot-6, 332-pounder can play all over the defensive front and has room to grow. His quickness off the snap and backfield chase ability indicate pass-rush upside. But he's stout enough against the run to see snaps at 1-technique and could even start in Year 1."
Even with Grady Jarrett, who was cut by the Falcons at the start of free agency, the Falcons lack size and physicality. There's high hopes for second-year man Ruke Orhorhoro, but he's a gap-splitting pressure player at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds rather than a lane clogger.
Miller gets an edge for the Falcons in the fourth round, double dipping in Texas with Longhorns standout Barryn Sorrell. He had 44 tackles and six sacks last season.
With two picks in the seventh round, Miller has the Falcons adding depth to their offensive line in Kentucky center Eli Cox at No. 218 and Clemson guard Marcus Tate at 242.
It's hard to be critical of any picks in the seventh round. Just making the roster isn't guaranteed at this point, but safety Dan Jackson (No 225) and linebacker Shemar James (No. 228) of Georgia and Florida respectively, are just two players that could be available when the Falcons' number comes up on Day 3.
In Miller's seven-round mock draft, the Falcons are able to get three-probable contributors, all in their front seven. There's no help in the secondary at cornerback, which remains a big need, or safety, which became less dire after signing Jordan Fuller in free agency.
With no third-round pick and a lack of available salary cap space, the Falcons weren't going to fill every hole this offseason, but Miller does a good job of addressing two crucial needs in the first-two rounds with the potential to hit the jackpot in Campbell.