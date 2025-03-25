Key Falcons Draft Target Blows Up at Pro Day
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris went to Marshall University's pro day Monday -- and he had a bird's eye view of star edge rusher Mike Green's fantastic performance in athletic testing drills.
Green, who didn't test at the NFL combine and only participated in select events at his pro day, clocked a 6.85-second 3-cone and a 4.25-second time in the 20-yard shuttle. His 3-cone time would've been the best among all defensive linemen and linebackers at the combine, while his 20-yard shuttle would've ranked second at both positions.
As a result, Green, who's a projected first-round pick and has often been pegged to the Falcons at No. 15 overall, may now be off the board by the time Atlanta is on the clock.
Green tested well, and his production is certainly worthy of a premier pick.
The 6'3", 248-pound Green was one of college football's best overall defenders in 2024. He led the nation with 17 sacks, finished tied for ninth with 59 pressures and he was second in the FBS with 32 run stops. He earned All-American honors from several outlets and was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.
Green makes life difficult for opposing offensive lineman with his explosion off the line of scrimmage and subsequent bend around the corner. He also believes he's proven himself in other, less-talked-about aspects of his game, including edge-setting and power-rushing.
The Williamsburg, Va., was also named an eternal team captain at Marshall. He said the Thundering Herd's coaching staff taught players to be mentors, not just leaders, which prompted Green to embrace a show-don't-tell approach.
There are, however, off-field questions Green has been forced to answer publicly.
Green has faced two separate cases of sexual assault allegations. In high school, the police did its due diligence before closing the case. After the 2022 season, Green left the University of Virginia after being suspended due to an anonymous report of assault. He said he hasn't been questioned about it by the police.
At the NFL combine, Green vehemently denied the allegations.
"There's a lot of talk out there, and it's just a bunch of people that really don't know what actually happened," Green said. "I've never done anything wrong. I've never been charged with anything. My main focus right now is just telling these teams everything that they need and want to know.
"It's just a little frustrating, just seeing online that everybody just has everything to say, and that's not the case. So, I'm just going to continue to stick to the process, and I'm confident in myself in the way I've been handling this process, so that's what I'm going to keep on doing."
Yet with his on-field productivity and elite testing numbers, Green's past may prove futile when the first round begins April 24 -- so much that he may not be an option anymore for the Falcons.