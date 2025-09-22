Atlanta Falcons get Update on Injured Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off an embarrassing road loss to the Carolina Panthers in which they failed to score a point in their 30-0 loss. One would think it was the Falcons who were starting Marcus Mariota at quarterback, but that was the Washington Commanders who handled the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 on Sunday.
The Commanders were without starter Jayden Daniels because of a sprained knee, and Mariota filled in admirably, going 15 of 21 passing for 207 yards and a touchdown. He added 40 yards rushing and had another score on the ground.
Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons in 2022, before being benched in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. Following his benching, Mariota told then head coach Arthur Smith that he'd been dealing with an injury, left the team, and never returned.
It would make for an interesting storyline to have Mariota return to Atlanta under former Falcons' head coach Dan Quinn, but the Commanders are hoping Daniels takes his rightful place back as the starter in Sunday's game.
All indications are that Daniels will be good to go come Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"Commanders HC Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels remains day-to-day due to his knee sprain," Adam Schefter reported on X. "Marcus Mariota playing well Sunday also buys time for Commanders and doesn’t force them to rush back Daniels before he’s ready."
The Falcons laying an egg in Carolina may have also emboldened Quinn to rest Daniels. However well Mariota played against the Raiders, the Falcons' defense is considerably better, and on a long enough timeline, Mariota will run into trouble.
Through a quirk of scheduling, the Falcons have played the Commanders for five straight seasons, and Washington has won the previous four matchups, with the fifth scheduled for Sunday.
Quinn's Commanders are a 3.5 point favorite according to ESPN Bet as the Falcons look to bounce back from an atrocious outing in Charlotte.
Mariota may be the quarterback for the Commanders on Sunday, but the Falcons should be prepared to see Daniels return to action after a week to rest his knee.
