Falcons GM Terry Fontenot, Asst. GM Kyle Smith Comment on A.J. Terrell Contract Extension
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It's the conversation everyone wants to know about inside Atlanta Falcons headquarters, but one the front office, coaching staff and player don't want to talk about: A.J. Terrell's contract.
The former All-Pro cornerback is playing this season on the $12.3 million fifth-year option included in his rookie contract. Terrell has started all 61 games he's played as a professional and is penciled in as the Falcons' No. 1 corner again this year.
But will this be the Atlanta native's last season at home? Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said before the team's fourth training camp practice it's not a question the Falcons usually answer publicly.
"That'll be a conversation you can have with Terry," Smith said, referencing Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.
But Fontenot didn't want to have it, either.
"With A.J., we don't discuss contracts, and I know our fans understand those are things we're not going to discuss," Fontenot said last Wednesday. "So, we'll keep that private with AJ and with his representation."
Terrell said at the start of training camp he's staying all-in with the Falcons this summer, trusting if he plays his role and controls what he can, the situation will work out as it should.
As such, Terrell isn't focused on his contract. He's letting his agent, David Mulugheta, handle conversations with Fontenot and Atlanta's front office.
The content of those conversations, however, won't be revealed. But this much will: Atlanta's front office is fond of Terrell, from his character to level of play, and views him as a strong representative of the organization's qualities.
"We love A.J., everything he's about," Fontenot said. "He embodies everything we're about as a team and obviously you see him out there making plays every day. So, we love A.J., but we're not going to have those conversations."
Terrell, who had 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and 11 passes defended last season, is searching for his first interception since the 2021 season. The Falcons are playing more zone coverage this year under defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, giving Terrell additional opportunities to play with his eyes up and reading the quarterback's eyes.
For the 25-year-old Terrell, this fall is about winning, not contracts -- but there's a chance both come. In the meantime, the Falcons are keeping their lips tight about Terrell's long-term future, though they believe his immediate outlook is as strong as ever.
"We're excited about A.J.," Smith said. "We expect him to have his best year he's had. We love the guy, but as far as contract and stuff, I'm not going to talk about that."