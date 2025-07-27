Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot on Why 2025 is Different for Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts burst onto the scene in 2021, becoming just the second rookie tight end to eclipse 1,000 yards in NFL history. Mike Ditka was the first and only other tight end to do it up until that point.
The three years that followed have been a series of frustrations for Pitts, the Falcons, and fans who have been wanting to see the unlimited potential Pitts seemingly has on a consistent basis.
General manager Terry Fontenot is the man who made Pitts the highest selected tight end in NFL Draft history when he and then head coach Arthur Smith picked Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick.
It was Fontenot's first draft as Falcons general manager, and he likes what he sees from Pitts so far in training camp.
“Kyle's had some challenges," Fontenot said of Pitts. "Kyle, he had the injury. He's had a number of different quarterbacks. When you really go back through it – what’s he at? Five different quarterbacks that he's had to - I guess (six) with Taylor [Heinicke] too, right?
"So, he's had some challenges, but he's got the right mindset. There's outside noise, and there's all these things, but I truly believe that he ignores that stuff and he's focusing on just being a great teammate and being here – no different than when we talk about guys like Bijan [Robinson] and Tyler [Allgeier]. They're great teammates. They're unselfish."
Lost in the talk of Pitts's rookie year was that he really didn't play tight end. He took 63% of his snaps at slot or wide receiver, split almost equally between the two, according to PFF.
He lined up as an inline tight end nearly 50% of the time last season, the highest percentage of his career. So far in training camp, Pitts has been almost exclusively in the slot or out wide, while doing individual work with the wide receivers, and he's been the star of camp so far.
"That's the way he's showed up," said Fontenot. "He really wants to be the best that he can for us, but he looks good physically. He's moving well. He's as healthy as he's been. Again, the mentality of just being a great teammate, building that chemistry with the guys the right way. So, it's all positive.”
Pitts is playing on the final year of his rookie contract and has watched several tight ends get new deals during the offseason, pushing the market forward. Pitts's agent may want to argue he's playing wide receiver, but tight ends George Kittle and Trey McBride are both averaging $19 million per season on new contracts, according to Spotrac.
If Pitts turns in his best season in a contract year, the Falcons have the option of using the franchise tag, which is a one-year, fully guaranteed contract at the average of the five highest-paid players at his position. That number is expected to be $16 million for a tight end in 2026 ($28.1 million for a wide receiver), according to Over the Cap.
The Falcons are hoping Pitts has the type of season that warrants a top-five deal, but Fontenot isn't getting into contract talks publicly.
“Same like we just said with Drake [London] or any other player, we wouldn't talk about him," Fontenot said. "We're not going to talk about specific contracts. He showed up in great shape. So now, continuing to build chemistry with Mike [Penix Jr.] and with his teammates. We love where Kyle is right now. But again, we have conversations with all those things. We're not going to do it here in this forum, but very excited about where Kyle is right now.”
There's plenty of time in the 24-year-old's career to become an All-Pro type of player, but the clock is ticking on his time with the Atlanta Falcons, with just one year left on his contract.
Pitts has become golfing buddies with his quarterback, is noticeably more explosive in training camp, and the Falcons are finding ways to get him the ball.
We've heard this before about Kyle Pitts, but somehow, it feels different this year.