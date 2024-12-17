Ex Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff Interviews for Jets Job Opening
While the Atlanta Falcons prepared to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, their former general manager, Thomas Dimitroff, was preoccupied on the other side of the country.
Dimitroff interviewed for the New York Jets' general manager vacancy Monday afternoon, the team announced. Dimitroff was the Falcons' general manager from 2008-20.
During Dimitroff's 13-year tenure, Atlanta went 113-95 and made the playoffs six time, headlined by an empty trip to the Super Bowl during the 2016 season.
The Falcons missed the playoffs in each of Dimitroff's final three years as general manager, though he and head coach Dan Quinn were fired five games into the 2020 campaign after an 0-5 start.
Before his time in Atlanta, Dimitroff spent one year with the Kansas City Chiefs, three years apiece with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns and six seasons with the New England Patriots.
Dimitroff put the Falcons in a tricky salary cap situation marked by giving big contracts to players who either didn't perform to expectations or departed the organization before the end of their deal. As a result, current Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot spent the first two years of his tenure freeing the franchise of salary cap constraints.
However, Dimitroff also gave the Falcons a handful of players who remain key contributors, including defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, left tackle Jake Matthews and cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Since being fired, the 58-year-old Dimitroff became the CEO of football analytic company SumerSports.
The Jets' search to replace recently fired general manager Joe Douglas is still ongoing.