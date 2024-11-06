Falcons Get Good News on Star DT Grady Jarrett Achilles Injury
The Atlanta Falcons appear to have dodged an injury bullet with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
A team captain and defensive staple, Jarrett suffered an Achilles strain in the third quarter of the Falcons' 27-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. He was quickly ruled out and did not play in the fourth quarter.
Just over one year removed from suffering a season-ending torn ACL, Jarrett's sudden departure against Dallas caused concern -- though his exit was dubbed "precautionary."
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
Still, uncertainty initially persisted.
But now, no such uncertainty exists -- and Falcons coach Raheem Morris, speaking at his press conference Monday, delivered a positive injury update on Jarrett.
"Grady’s day-to-day," Morris said. "Obviously looked at it (Monday). I think it was good news, good sign with the imaging and all that type of stuff. I don’t know the exact terms but I think he’ll be feeling better than he felt yesterday, let’s just say that."
Jarrett told reporters Monday he felt positive about his injury, and his MRI showed no tear.
The 31-year-old Jarrett was in the midst of a strong game, boasting one sack, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit while stopping one run for no gain.
Jarrett has endured a season of highs and low productivity wise, one that ultimately puts him at 30 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits while starting each of Atlanta's first nine games.
The Falcons' pass rush ranks last in the NFL with nine sacks. Jarrett leads the team in sacks and quarterback hits and is second in tackles for loss. He'd be a considerable loss.
Instead, Atlanta is optimistic about Jarrett's status moving -- which includes the team's 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.