Atlanta Falcons Star Grady Jarrett Sees 'Great Career' Ahead for Rookie DL
Atlanta Falcons rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro fired off the ball and jabbed left before cutting across the face of Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees.
Orhorhoro started his pass rush move with a swipe, transitioned to a rip and finished with a powerful sack of Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson.
It was the first quarter -- and drive -- of Atlanta's 13-12 loss to the Ravens in Saturday's preseason affair at M&T Bank Stadium, but an encouraging glimpse at the strides Orhorhoro has made over the past three-plus months.
Drafted No. 35 overall by the Falcons in April, Orhorhoro said the game is still fast for him, but as he plays, it will slow down. There was, however, nothing slow about his approach toward Johnson.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake noted last week that Orhorhoro and the rest of the team's rookie defensive linemen entered a new phase in their development, leveling up as the preseason progressed.
A key reason for the class's ascent is the leadership available within the defensive line room, starting at the top with Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata.
And Orhorhoro is capitalizing on the wealth of knowledge at his disposal, peppering his fellow Clemson University alum with a variety of questions driven by an eagerness to get better.
"I be wearing Grady out," Orhorhoro said. "I'm just always asking him questions in his ear like, 'Tell me this, tell me that,' because I just want to learn from him. Especially a guy that's been in the league, and not just been in the league, but has done it well at a high level for years on years."
Orhorhoro sits next to Jarrett at times in meetings and were placed alongside one another during Atlanta's joint practices against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 6 and 7.
Jarrett, with a wide grin and hearty laugh, jokingly -- and lovingly -- called Orhorhoro an annoyance for the number of questions he asks, but also said the two have serious conversations about information intended to help Orhorhoro's adjustment to the NFL.
As for the annoying aspect? Consider the 31-year-old Jarrett and 22-year-old Orhorhoro as siblings, and the picture becomes much clearer.
"That's my little brother, man," Jarrett said.
And Jarrett sees a bright future for his young teammate, who has two quarterback hits, one sack and a tackle for loss during Atlanta's first two preseason games.
"He did a lot of work on his own to get to where you become a second-round draft pick, and he's going to have a great career," Jarrett said. "He's just learning like every other rookie. Keep stacking the days, control what you can.
"And at the end of the day, he's going to show why they picked him real high."
Orhorhoro understands the opportunity he has to ask questions to Jarrett and Onyemata, who are among the NFL's most respected and disruptive interior defensive linemen.
And when Orhorhoro has sought tutelage, the veterans have been willing to provide it.
"I'm super happy to have him here and willing to pour whatever knowledge I have that can help him," Jarrett said. "But he's got high standards for himself and I'm sure he's going to be alright."
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said Jarrett and Onyemata can show Onyemata how the position is supposed to be played at the sport's highest level, passing down intricacies otherwise left untold.
"How you're supposed to shed and get off blocks, how you're supposed to transition into a pass rush on a play action pass," Lake said. "That is valuable."
Orhorhoro's preseason growth and productivity is important -- while he's not fighting for a roster spot, he's trying to prove he deserves playing time this fall.
Atlanta's interior defensive line is considerably deep, even beyond Jarrett and Onyemata. Among several others, there's fourth-year pro Ta'Quon Graham and veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman, each of whom have enjoyed resurgences this summer, and defensive ends Zach Harrison and Kentavius Street, who can align both inside and outside.
Throughout much of the summer, Orhorhoro has been a second-string defensive tackle who often rotates in when Atlanta wants a fresh group up front.
But Orhorhoro comes from a Clemson defense littered with NFL talent and understands the long game. He played only 117 defensive snaps in his first two collegiate seasons before becoming an on-field impact player and off-field leader.
Such a situation has Orhorhoro wired to embrace competitive battles. As such, he's enjoying the challenge at hand to earn playing time -- and continues to capitalize on each opportunity provided.
"Any room with a lot of bodies, that's a room I want to be in," Orhorhoro said. "Because that brings the best out of you. It brings out competition. Everybody's competing for a spot. I've got to go out there and do my own job and solidify my role, and I'm going to do that to the best of my abilities."