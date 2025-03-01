Is Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Untouchable? Atlanta Facing Difficult Decision
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's resume is lengthy.
Jarrett has made two Pro Bowl appearances. He's been a team captain the past six years. He was Atlanta's nomination for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
But the Conyers, Ga., native, who turns 32 years old in April, may be forced to relocate this offseason.
The Falcons have a difficult decision to make on Jarrett, who recorded only 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season. After a 1.5-sack, three-hit game to open his season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jarrett tallied just one sack and nine quarterback hits over the final 16 games.
Stats aside, perhaps the biggest number worth considering for Jarrett is $16.25 million -- the cap space Atlanta frees if it releases Jarrett before June 1. The move comes with $4.1 million in dead money.
Financially, parting ways with Jarrett significantly helps Atlanta, which is nearly $5.3 million over budget, according to OverTheCap.
But the Falcons' decision on Jarrett will be decided by more than just money.
"Everything is not always just the business," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday before the NFL combine. "There's always going to be other factors into it. Obviously, business comes first. Obviously it's always about the players, about our details, about our team.
"But you've got to do what's best for the Falcons."
Morris noted Jarrett's mentorship to a pair of rising second-year defensive tackles in Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus. Jarrett's presence helps brings the best out of those around him, said Morris, who added he "can't say enough good things" about Jarrett.
And as the Falcons, who have several holes to fill at all three levels defensively, embark on a new era under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Jarrett's leadership may prove too valuable for the team to quit.
"You can't say enough positive things about the ethos of Grady Jarrett," Morris said. "He is what a Falcon is. We look forward to Grady just being the very best version of himself. You can't really put a value on what that guy does.
"Those are guys that we want to mold, to shape, people to be like."
Morris has a particularly close relationship with Jarrett. Both joined the Falcons in 2015 -- Jarrett as a fifth-round draft pick and Morris as defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Morris, who stayed with the team through 2020, spent his final season as the defensive coordinator and interim head coach.
Jarrett has played under a coaching staff with Morris on it for seven of his 10 professional seasons. In the spring of 2022, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot gave Jarrett a contract extension through 2026. Fontenot and Jarrett are in the midst of their fifth offseason together.
When he was asked about Jarrett's situation Tuesday at the NFL combine, Fontenot equated it to interviewing college players participating in the pre-draft event.
"The critical part -- it's not just about exactly what you're doing on the field, it's everything," Fontenot said. "Even when we're talking about these college players, that's why we're spending time meeting with them, because it's not -- the film is important, but also who the player is, and the makeup, all those things are really important."
And ultimately, regardless of whether the player is a 10-year veteran like Jarrett or a rookie on the fringe of being drafted, Fontenot said the Falcons will take all of those attributes into consideration.
So, for Morris and Fontenot, deciding Jarrett's future with the Falcons is more complicated than looking strictly at stats and financials.
"Ultimately, we always have to do what's right for the Atlanta Falcons and make the best decisions that are going to help us win football games," Fontenot said. "But with any player, we're going to look at what they're doing on the field, we're going to look at how they fit into the locker room. We'll look at all those areas."
Does that mean Jarrett is untouchable?
"We always have to do what's best for the Atlanta Falcons," Fontenot said.
From a number's perspective, that means cutting Jarrett or restructuring his contract. From a leadership and locker room pulse perspective, that means keeping Jarrett.
Regardless, the Falcons need help at defensive tackle -- and their choice of action on Jarrett will determine how much.