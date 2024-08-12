BREAKING: Falcons to Host All-Pro Safety on Free Agency Visit
The Atlanta Falcons are still going big-game hunting in the free agency market.
Atlanta is hosting star free agent safety Justin Simmons, formerly of the Denver Broncos, on a visit Monday and Tuesday, according to NFL Network. Simmons visited the New Orleans Saints last week.
The Falcons will be without safety DeMarcco Hellams for a "significant time," head coach Raheem Morris announced Monday morning. Hellams was Atlanta's No. 3 safety for a majority of training camp and was expected to play a solid dose of snaps in a rotation with Richie Grant next to Jessie Bates III.
As such, the need for a player of Simmons' caliber exists -- and the Falcons, who, according to OverTheCap, have $3.55 million in cap space to work with, may throw the kitchen sink his way.
Asked Monday if the Falcons will make any moves amidst a plethora of injuries, Morris left the door open.
"I definitely could see some things happening in the next couple of weeks," Morris said.
The 30-year-old Simmons has been named a second-team All-Pro four times in the last five years, and the lone time he missed the list, he made his first Pro Bowl in 2020.
Simmons, who stands 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, is coming off a productive campaign in which he recorded 70 tackles and three interceptions across 15 games. He's started the last 108 games he's played and would provide another seasoned voice to a unit littered with them -- Bates, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell are all viewed as standout leaders.
The Falcons' depth chart at safety after Bates and Grant includes Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank and Tre Tarpley III -- and after two days worth of visits, Simmons might just join the list.