Falcons Lose DB to Injured Reserve, Make 3 Other Roster Changes
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Atlanta Falcons have made a quartet of roster moves ahead of Sunday's primetime game against the Washington Commanders.
Atlanta will be without cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. for the remainder of the regular season and, if applicable, the first two weeks of the postseason. Hamilton suffered a quad injury in the Falcons' 34-7 victory over the New York Giants on Dec. 22.
The 31-year-old Hamilton will end his first season in Atlanta with seven tackles in 11 games. He played only 39 defensive snaps, but he proved valuable on special teams, registering 166 snaps in the game's third phase -- 57% of the Falcons' total.
In correspondence, Atlanta signed inside linebacker Josh Woods to the 53-man roster. Woods has appeared in three games this as a practice squad gameday promotion, making three tackles.
The 28-year-old Woods entered the NFL in 2018 and has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. Across six professional seasons, Woods has appeared in 68 games with eight starts, collecting 123 tackles, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
In addition to their 53-man roster change, Atlanta elevated two players -- cornerback Lamar Jackson and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. -- to the active roster from the practice squad.
Jackson, 26, has played in 23 games with six starts, accumulating 31 tackles, one tackle for loss and four passes defended. He's played 502 defensive snaps and 206 special teams snaps. He's yet to appear in a game for the Falcons this season.
The 6'6", 320-pound Wheatley has played in two regular season NFL games, both with the New England Patriots last season.
The Falcons (8-7) and Commanders (10-5) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.