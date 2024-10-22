Falcons Get Positive Injury News on Several Starters
The Atlanta Falcons walked out of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a demoralizing 34-14 loss but with no injuries believed to be problematic long-term.
Atlanta had three players go down to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf with injuries: starting left guard Matthew Bergeron, fill-in starting center Ryan Neuzil and outside linebacker James Smith-Williams.
Bergeron, who suffered a neck injury in the third quarter, was the only player who didn't return to the game. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris delivered positive news on the trio's injury status but noted more information wouldn't be available until later.
"I think everybody's going to be okay," Morris said. "Obviously, we got some nicks and bruises from a typical NFL football game, but they were significant to lay down on the field, go out there and see those guys, get most of them back in."
Morris added Bergeron cleared concussion protocol, which is a new step in the medical process for players who suffer injuries from the neck upward.
Elsewhere, the Falcons are optimistic linebacker Troy Andersen, who's missed the last three games due to a knee injury suffered in Week 4, is trending in the right direction.
Andersen practiced in limited capacity last Friday for the first time since suffering his injury, and Morris said Andersen will practice again Wednesday.
But Morris knows Andersen's game is predicated on movement, which, in turn, requires him to be fully healthy.
"We'll get him out there, get him to move around a little bit, and see where he is," Morris said. "Troy is a Ferrari, so to speak, and Troy's game is based off being able to move fast and vicious and speed. What makes Troy special, scoring touchdowns for us, is his ability to run and be as healthy as possible."
Still, Andersen appears to be in a much better spot than he was a week ago -- and the Falcons' injury report may be clean come 1 p.m. Sunday, when Atlanta (4-3) takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3) at Raymond James Stadium.