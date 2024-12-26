Falcons WRs Drake London, Darnell Mooney Nearing History
Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney are close to accomplishing a feat the franchise hasn't seen in 12 years -- yet offensive coordinator Zac Robinson knew it was possible early in the spring.
London is 22 yards away from hitting 1,000 receiving yards this season, while Mooney needs 45 yards to reach the same mark. London, a third-year pro, would log his first 1,000-yard campaign, while Mooney, in his fifth season, would get his second.
Better yet, they'd be the first Falcons receiving duo to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the same season since Julio Jones and Roddy White did so in 2012.
Despite inconsistencies in the passing game that ultimately caused the Falcons to bench starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr. last week, London and Mooney have flourished.
It's the dream Robinson and the Falcons' staff has held since signing Mooney to a three-year, $39 million contract in the spring.
"In free agency, Darnell was our top target to try to get to complement Drake's skillset," Robinson said Tuesday. "His speed and one-on-one ability was something we all liked. So, once the guys in the front office did a great job of pulling those guys in here, along with (tight end) Charlie Woerner, we were all excited."
The Falcons started spring practice in early April, which featured the implementation of Robinson's system and the development of chemistry between the receivers and quarterbacks.
While far from a polished product, Robinson saw promising flashes.
"As we started putting this whole thing together in the spring, you could see how it could complement, how they could work well together," Robinson said. "It's kind of just grown and taken a life of its own.
"But credit to those guys and just their work they put in from the spring, and they're both having great seasons."
London has set career-highs with 127 targets, 83 receptions, 978 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He's done so with only one game above 100 receiving yards -- a 12-catch, 154-yard, one-touchdown performance Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Moorpark, Calif., native has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in all but three games this season, and he has at least five catches in all but five contests.
Mooney, meanwhile, has been amongst the NFL's most explosive receivers. He's been targeted 101 times, logging 62 catches for 955 yards and five touchdowns while averaging over 15 yards per catch.
The 27-year-old Mooney has posted two games with 100-plus receiving yards and seven games with at least 80 receiving yards. He's caught passes of at least 30 yards in six contests this season.
London, who stands 6'4", 215 pounds, is known more for his size and physicality. Mooney, at 5'11", 180 pounds, is a fast, field-stretching target with route savvy.
The two complement each other well, Robinson said, which has allowed them to flourish alongside one another.
“They've done a great job," Robinson said. "They are both very, very smart football players. They love it. They compete. Those two guys are a lot of fun to coach every single day because they bring it, and they bring out the best in everybody. So, it's no surprise that they're having such great seasons.
"They're just a lot of fun to be around. Like I said, they are so competitive. Probably the two most competitive guys in the building. It obviously shows up in a big way."
London and Mooney will try to be the first Falcons tandem to eclipse 1,000 yards apiece at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, when the Falcons (8-7) face the Washington Commanders (10-5) at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.