FalconMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Falcons-Jaguars: Jamon Brown inactive, Ty Sambrailo active for Week 16

Dave Holcomb

ATLANTA -- Offensive guard Jamon Brown was reportedly ready to play Sunday despite an illness that prevented him from practicing most of the week. However, Brown was among the Atlanta inactives for a third straight week on Sunday.

Brown has started nine games this season, as he came into the lineup for rookie right guard Chris Lindstrom when the rookie broke his foot in Week 1. The Falcons signed Brown in free agency last March.

Lindstrom returned two weeks ago, though, so that's placed Brown back on the bench. Not only has Brown lost his starting role, he's been inactive for Weeks 14-16. In Brown's last two games, the Falcons gave up a combined 15 sacks.

Ty Sambrailo, who is back from a hamstring injury, will be active against the Jaguars on Sunday. He missed the last two games against the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

Sambrailo will likely be the first offensive lineman off the bench Sunday if the Falcons sustain any injuries up front. Lindstrom and Wes Schweitzer are expected to start again at the guard spots in the home finale. Alex Mack, Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary round out the projected offensive linemen for Atlanta this week.

For a full list of Atlanta's injuries heading into Week 16, check out the Falcon Maven injury report from Tom Pollin, which came out on Saturday.

Here are all of Atlanta's inactive players for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars:

Jamon Brown, G
Deadrin Senat, DT
Brandon Powell, WR
Jordan Miller, CB
Austin Larkin, DE
Sean Harlow, G
John Wetzel, T

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! The Falcons Last Chance Against the AFC South

Tom Pollin

The Falcons will be looking to break their recent drought against the AFC Conference as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Watch: Loser of Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Game Can’t Blame Injuries

Tom Pollin

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons head into this Week 16 with relatively healthy rosters.

Watch: Matt Ryan Still has Time this Season to Move up Some Career Quarterback Lists

Tom Pollin

The Atlanta Falcons may only be playing for pride in their final two games but Matt Ryan still has career milestones in his sights.

WATCH: Anti-Michael Vick petition reaches 1 million signatures

Dave Holcomb

Watch: Don’t Be Fooled! Dan Quinn Should Still be Launched as Falcons Head Coach

Tom Pollin

The victory over the San Francisco 49ers proved that this Atlanta Falcons team has talent, which has been mismanaged this season by Dan Quinn.

Watch: Vic Beasley’s Jekyll and Hyde Season Makes Offseason Decision Tough

Tom Pollin

During the Falcons bye week there was no question among fans that Vic Beasley would be wearing another uniform next season. Now the decision is tougher.

WATCH: Falcons to Face Another Team Going Through Immediate Changes

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

WATCH: Falcons receive one final shot at beating AFC team in 2019

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons will be aiming to end a long losing streak against the AFC on Sunday.

WATCH: Matt Ryan tells local high school star tight end that he hopes to 'throw some passes to him' in NFL

Dave Holcomb

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan surprised a local high school star on Tuesday.

WATCH: Three-game absence costs Falcons TE Austin Hooper chance at Pro Bowl

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper was a notable omission on the Pro Bowl roster Tuesday night.