Falcons-Jaguars: Jamon Brown inactive, Ty Sambrailo active for Week 16

ATLANTA -- Offensive guard Jamon Brown was reportedly ready to play Sunday despite an illness that prevented him from practicing most of the week. However, Brown was among the Atlanta inactives for a third straight week on Sunday.

Brown has started nine games this season, as he came into the lineup for rookie right guard Chris Lindstrom when the rookie broke his foot in Week 1. The Falcons signed Brown in free agency last March.

Lindstrom returned two weeks ago, though, so that's placed Brown back on the bench. Not only has Brown lost his starting role, he's been inactive for Weeks 14-16. In Brown's last two games, the Falcons gave up a combined 15 sacks.

Ty Sambrailo, who is back from a hamstring injury, will be active against the Jaguars on Sunday. He missed the last two games against the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

Sambrailo will likely be the first offensive lineman off the bench Sunday if the Falcons sustain any injuries up front. Lindstrom and Wes Schweitzer are expected to start again at the guard spots in the home finale. Alex Mack, Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary round out the projected offensive linemen for Atlanta this week.

For a full list of Atlanta's injuries heading into Week 16, check out the Falcon Maven injury report from Tom Pollin, which came out on Saturday.

Here are all of Atlanta's inactive players for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars:

Jamon Brown, G

Deadrin Senat, DT

Brandon Powell, WR

Jordan Miller, CB

Austin Larkin, DE

Sean Harlow, G

John Wetzel, T