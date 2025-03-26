Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich Brings Energy. Can He Breathe Life into Pass Rush?
Jeff Ulbrich insists his successful interview to be the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator wasn't just him and head coach Raheem Morris "chopping it up like buddies." It was professional and thoroughly conducted, Ulbrich said.
The friendship between Morris and Ulbrich, who were previously together on Atlanta's staff from 2015-20, allows for deep, thoughtful conversations on serious subjects -- such as reigniting a pass rush that's been dormant for most of the last two decades.
Atlanta hasn't finished inside the top 10 league-wide in sacks since 2004. The Falcons were second-to-last in the NFL this past season with 31 sacks and, according to ESPN, a 28.1% quarterback pressure percentage.
Even those numbers took an improbable late-season surge in which the Falcons recorded 21 sacks over their final six games, which ranked fourth in the league.
Morris said in late February at the NFL combine that he wanted to get together with the coaches who helped spark the turnaround, identity the characteristics that drove it and continue building on those traits moving forward.
By that point, Morris had already met with Ulbrich to discuss the body types and play styles of players he wants to add.
The groundwork has been laid. Now, the Falcons -- led by fifth-year general manager Terry Fontenot -- have to execute in the personnel-adding stage, because they believe Ulbrich has the right system to unlock greater heights in the pass rush department.
"Obviously, we got to find ways to generate rush, so any way you can do that -- having a chance to get back with Brich, we watched them do (that) the last two years and get better at the Jets," Morris said, referencing Ulbrich's four-year run as New York's defensive coordinator. "That was a major part of bringing him in.
"Obviously you want to get together and see what you did really well, kind of find out what we did towards the end of the season, to be able to generate some of that rush (and) to be able to add to that this year."
The Falcons' defensive line already looks vastly different than it did last year, and the 2025 NFL draft is still one month away. Atlanta released defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who was tied for second on the team with 12 quarterback hits last season, and hasn't re-signed outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who finished second with 5.5 sacks.
Toss in the free agency departure of defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who signed with the Washington Commanders after playing the third-most snaps of any Falcons defensive lineman last season, and several popular faces are gone.
Atlanta signed edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who has 48 sacks over the past five seasons, along with defensive end Morgan Cox, who tallied 15.5 sacks in three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Falcons are banking on contributions from Floyd, Cox, defensive tackle David Onyemata and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, while hoping 2024 defensive tackle draftees Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus take steps forward in Year 2. Atlanta is also expected to address its pass rush early in the 2025 draft.
Who's next in the group? The Falcons have several options, be it Marshall's Mike Green, Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart or Georgia's Mykel Williams, just to name a few.
But Atlanta won't be pegged into the traditional 4-3 defensive lineman it may have targeted in Ulbrich's last stint with the organization -- the 48-year-old has evolved, and he wants the team's defense to be multiple.
Fontenot plans on making his wish come true.
"We understand it's our job to get the most of the players here, and not just be stagnant on this particular scheme," Fontenot said at the NFL combine. "We want to get the most out of our players, and we've been spending time with Brich and the whole defensive staff.
"Going through the profiles of the players we're looking for and making sure we're on the same page, and we have clear visions for the players we bring in. But I would say with that, it's all about making sure we're multiple and we're flexible."
Ulbrich's defenses in New York found success rushing the passer. Over the past three seasons, the Jets recorded 136 sacks, the eighth-most in the league. They finished No. 7, No. 8 and No. 12 in sacks from 2022-24, respectively.
The Falcons need personnel upgrades, and the trio of Fontenot, Morris and Ulbrich were outspoken about it before free agency. It's likely they'll continue adding as the offseason rolls forward.
But not lost in Atlanta's pursuit of a brighter defensive future is its faith in Ulbrich, who reinvented himself in New York and now hopes to be the pass rush savant for an organization desperate for better results.
"Ulbrich just brings energy, and brings something to the building that's just a little bit different," Morris said. "He brings a nice energy, he brings a wealth of knowledge. He brings some experience. He brings a different type of structure to create some of the pass rush things we want to have.
"He brings an open mindedness that is like minded with all of us and be able to collaborate and do different things on defense."
Atop the list of "different things": affecting opposing quarterbacks.