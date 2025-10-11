Falcons Jesse Bates Issues Warning to NFL Offenses for Rookie Safety
Atlanta Falcons star safety Jessie Bates is a two-time All-Pro. On Friday, he joked that quarterbacks would be better off throwing the ball his way, as opposed to his counterpart in the secondary, rookie Xavier Watts.
“At this point, shoot, they got to stop throwing at X [Xavier Watts], they can start throwing at me,” Bates said.
Watts was drafted by Atlanta in the third round (96th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. Last week, he was named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month. Through his first four career games, Watts has registered 23 total tackles (17 solo, 6 assisted), four passes defended, and two interceptions. He’s currently tied fifth in the NFL in interceptions.
Bates has 24 interceptions since he entered the league in 2018, tied for fourth most in the NFL in that span. If that’s the “safer” option for NFL quarterbacks, the Falcons are on the verge of a truly lethal safety duo.
Not only has Watts been able to force turnovers, but he’s also been excellent in coverage. The rookie is currently credited, per PFF, with giving up seven receptions in four games, fewer than All-Pro players such as Budda Baker (12) and Kevin Byard (nine). His 72.2 coverage grade is 23rd of 134 qualifying safeties.
Watts has already made a name for himself within just his first month in the NFL. Reigning MVP Josh Allen named him as a threat on the Falcons' defense, along with Jessie Bates.
“Yeah, I think their safeties fly around, you know. Watts and Bates, and I think they do a really good job of holding their shell.”
Impressive that the rookie is already garnering the attention of elite quarterbacks such as Allen. Watts has already made a significant impact on this defense; he leads the team in interceptions, has been a sure tackler (PFF credits him with just one mistackle), and has been smothering in coverage.
The scariest part? Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich thinks Watts is just getting started.
“You saw the just exceptional ball skills, instinct, feel that he has,” Ulbrich said. “Now we just got to refine it and just keep working with him, and the beauty of X is he doesn’t, and I’m getting to know him as we go here, but he feels like a guy that will never be satisfied, is just going to keep pushing to get better. That’s dangerous.”
Whether quarterbacks choose to target Xavier Watts or Jessie Bates, it's quickly becoming a lose-lose scenario. Atlanta’s safety duo is anchored by a veteran All-Pro and a rookie who’s already playing like one.