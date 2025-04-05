Julio Jones Thanks Matt Ryan, Falcons Teammates in Retirement Video
As Julio Jones rattled through the names and teams who helped shape his journey to being the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leading receiver, no figure received more gratitude than his long-time quarterback, Matt Ryan.
Jones, who announced his retirement in a video posted to social media Friday, thanked coaches at Foley High School and the University of Alabama. But when he transitioned to the NFL, he spent more time discussing Ryan than anyone else.
“It was a lockout in 2011 — you went as far as taking me to your home, showing me the playbook, going to fields, going over plays,” Jones said. “Thank you. I appreciate you, man.”
Time on task netted record-setting returns. Jones is first in franchise history with 848 receptions and 12,896 receiving yards, and he’s second in touchdowns with 60. During his 10 seasons in Atlanta, Jones made the Pro Bowl seven times and was a first- or second-team All-Pro five straight years from 2015-19.
Ryan, who retired in 2024, threw all but 10 of the passes Jones caught during his time with the Falcons. Ryan helped Jones lead the NFL in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018 and in receiving yards per game in 2015, 2016 and 2018. He also led the league in catches in 2015 en route to a sixth-place finish in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting.
There's little doubt Ryan needed Jones, a physical specimen at 6'3" and 220 pounds who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash with a stress fracture in his foot. But Jones similarly needed Ryan, an accurate distributor and the Falcons' all-time leader in every significant passing category.
Together, they made franchise history and set marks that will be difficult to beat.
But Jones also expressed his appreciation for several others who aided his decade in Atlanta, including fellow receivers Roddy White, Harry Douglas and Eric Weems, receivers coach Terry Robiskie and head coach Mike Smith.
“I appreciate y’all just for being there for me,” Jones said. “Again, Roddy (and) Harry, teaching me the blueprint as far as a receiver, being a pro. Again, man, thank y’all. Y’all my brothers. Forever, thank you. I appreciate you.”
Jones intentionally retired Friday because of the date: April 4, or 4/04, a nod to Atlanta's 404 area code.
Despite a difficult exit in the summer of 2021 and spending his last three seasons at stops with the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, Jones's heart remains with the Falcons -- in large part because of the success he found with Ryan.