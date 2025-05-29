Is Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Considering Retirement?
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn't present for the start of OTAs on Tuesday, but his absence from football won't be extensive.
In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, the 36-year-old Cousins said he has no intentions of retiring amid questions about his future in Atlanta.
"I've gone back several years now, I've kind of always taken the approach of one year at a time because I know how much one year in this league can change the conversation," Cousins said. "So, I just kind of go year-to-year, but sitting here after Year 13, I do still have a desire to play."
Discourse around Cousins now is certainly much different than it was one year prior. He briefly addressed retirement in April 2024, but it was in the context of planning to retire with the Falcons after signing a four-year contract worth up to $180 million.
Atlanta added Cousins's eventual successor, Michael Penix Jr., in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft later that month, and "eventual" became later that year, as Cousins slumped down the stretch before being benched for Penix.
Now, Cousins has expressed his desire to leave the Falcons, but he may not have much of a market. The best bet for Cousins, who's currently Atlanta's backup quarterback and has been in and out of the team's facility this offseason, is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are first awaiting a final decision from veteran free agent signal caller Aaron Rodgers.
In the unlikely event Rodgers decides to retire, Cousins is expected to be the Steelers' alternative option -- and while he's long pondered whether to hang up the cleats, he's witnessed several peers play into their 40s and is at least curious about the possibility of doing it himself.
"I've probably been thinking about that for going back six, seven years now," Cousins said. "I think when you look back and see how long Tom Brady played, how long Drew Brees played, how long Brett Favre played, you see guys set a bar pretty high for what can be done.
"And it makes you wonder, 'Huh, I wonder if I'll be able to do that or if I want to do that.'"
Thus, Cousins's mind appears more intrigued by how much longer he can play, not how soon he'll retire -- even if his options to hit the gridiron this fall are dwindling.