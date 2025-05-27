Insider: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins 'On the Radar' for Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is waiting. So are the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're not holding out for one another -- at least not knowingly. But they may need each other in the not-so-distant future.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Monday that Cousins is Pittsburgh's plan B option if Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers' signal caller of choice, leaves the team at the altar and opts not to play another season.
“I had some conversations with people this week that led me to believe that Cousins is, at the very least, on the Steelers’ radar if something were to fall through on Rodgers," Fowler said Monday on SportsCenter. "Cousins has $37.5 million in guarantees between this year and next year. Somebody’s on the hook for that money, whether it’s $4 million, $20 million, whatever it is.
"But the feeling around the league is that Atlanta has not been willing to budge on this. They haven’t shown a lot of interest in trading Cousins. It would take a hefty price tag for another team to wiggle that out."
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said April 23 that Atlanta hasn't set an ultimatum price other teams must pay to acquire Cousins. The Falcons have been steadfast this offseason in declaring Cousins their backup quarterback to Michael Penix Jr., a rising second-year passer who started the final three games in 2024.
Cousins, however, has expressed interest to the Falcons' brass in going somewhere he can start. As teams ramp up for the start of OTAs -- Atlanta opens practice Tuesday in Flowery Branch -- there are no obvious candidates who fit the bill.
Except, of course, for Pittsburgh. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said Tuesday on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike podcast that the Steelers like incumbent starter Mason Rudolph and believe he can hold the role for the season, but Cousins remains a viable -- if not intriguing -- option should Rodgers decline Pittsburgh's offer.
"I do think they would then inquire about Kirk Cousins and try and make a deal for Kirk Cousins to Pittsburgh. I think that would make some sense," Schefter said. "I would think they'll explore a trade for Kirk Cousins if Aaron Rodgers decides not to play, which, by the way, I think everybody thinks he will decide to play, and in Pittsburgh."
Schefter added the Steelers don't necessarily need to be in a rush to add a veteran quarterback -- and they don't have much competition for Cousins's services.
"Nobody else is going to go trade for Kirk Cousins today," Schefter said.
As they open OTAs, the Falcons have four quarterbacks on their roster in Penix, Cousins, Easton Stick and Emory Jones. Whether that number -- or those who comprise it -- changes in the months ahead remains to be seen.
And so, the waiting game continues.