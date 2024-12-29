Next Team for Falcons' Kirk Cousins? NFL Insider Ian Rapoport's 'Option'
LANDOVER, Md. -- While Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins prepared for his second homecoming Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shed light on a potential destination for Cousins's future.
The Falcons, of course, benched Cousins on Dec. 17, turning to first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with hopes of reigniting their season. Cousins threw one touchdown and nine interceptions in his final five starts, during which Atlanta went 1-4.
So, what's next for Cousins, who signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million and is guaranteed $90 million through the 2025 season?
According to Rapoport, it may be the Cleveland Browns, who recently restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract to lessen future financial burdens but commit to keeping him on the roster for 2025.
"I would expect some competition, though," Rapoport said. "Wouldn't be surprised if it's veteran competition. Aaron Rodgers if he's not on the (New York) Jets would be one potential option. Kirk Cousins another one."
The 36-year-old Cousins played only 14 games this season, completing 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. A four-time Pro Bowler, Cousins arrived in Atlanta this spring to help the franchise snap a seven-year playoff drought. He led the Falcons to a 7-7 record in his starts, but Atlanta felt Penix was a better option to close the season.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said there's no ill will between Cousins and the team, and it remains "premature" to tell how his future will unfold.
"It'd be hard for me to tell you that I don't want to see Kirk Cousins," Morris said. "I love Kirk Cousins. I love everything about him. And so does this football team and who he is and what he's all about. Those things will come when we get to those moments.
"And obviously, you don't know what's going to happen every single year. Every single year is different. They always are. They always are different things."
Atlanta could trade Cousins, but he has a no-trade clause. He'll make $27.5 million guaranteed next season, and for the sake of his next team, he'll likely want the Falcons to eat his remaining contract.
As such, releasing Cousins appears to be the most probable outcome -- a move likely made before March 17, when Atlanta owes Cousins a $10 million roster bonus for 2026.
But for now, as Morris said, those moments are in the future, and Atlanta is in the present.
The Falcons (8-7) face the Commanders (10-5) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.