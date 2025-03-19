Insider: Falcons 'Calling Everyone That Will Listen' to Trade Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons, from head coach Raheem Morris to general manager Terry Fontenot, have been outspoken about their willingness to keep Kirk Cousins as their backup quarterback.
But other general managers around the NFL aren't buying that, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.
"Right now, they're frustrated and just trying to buy time," an anonymous general manager told Schultz. "They're all-in on (Michael) Penix. He's their guy. They love him. But they can't keep Cousins — just can't. So I think (Fontenot) is trying to find a trade partner willing to take on at least part of Kirk's salary."
The general manager added it's "not very" likely the Falcons get a team to absorb some of Cousins's $27.5 million guaranteed salary in 2025 and/or his $10 million guarantee in 2026.
"But it's still possible," the general manager told Schultz. "Maybe he can get a team that misses out on a QB to bite before or even after the draft. That's his best shot — hoping someone is still without a quarterback when the music stops. But they're calling everyone right now that will listen."
In a meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank before free agency, the 36-year-old Cousins expressed his interest in being traded to a place where he can start.
If he's moved, Cousins will end his tenure in Atlanta with just 14 starts but $100 million earned.
After signing a four-year, $180 million last March, Cousins battled highs and lows with the Falcons. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Over his final five starts, he threw only one touchdown and nine interceptions while the Falcons went just 1-4.
Cousins later said he suffered right elbow and right shoulder injuries in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which started his slide. The Falcons disagreed, noting he was on the injury report after Week 10, cleared to play in Week 11 and didn’t appear on the report again.
Atlanta benched Cousins for Penix after Week 15. Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, went 58-for-100 passing for 737 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions and one rushing score across three starts.
The Falcons will likely be forced to keep Cousins until after the draft, which takes April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.