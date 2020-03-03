The Falcon Report
Falcons select pass rusher in updated McShay mock

Zach Hood

In an updated mock for the 2020 NFL Draft, ESPN's Todd McShay offered his first post-combine update. To the surprise of no one, the ESPN analyst has the Atlanta Falcons going defense in the first-round, taking a pass rusher out of LSU. 

K'Lavon Chaisson, who made rumblings with his confidence at the combine, is who McShay pegged to Atlanta in the update. Here's what the analyst wrote of the pick:

I considered Kinlaw here too, and even pondered reaching for Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, but the Falcons really need an edge rusher. Vic Beasley Jr. is leaving in free agency, and Adrian Clayborn might join him. Takkarist McKinley's future in Atlanta beyond this coming season is hazy, as well. Chaisson surged late in the 2019 campaign as an athletic pass-rusher with speed. If he adds some power, my second-ranked edge rusher could be a great get for the Falcons in the middle of the first round. They tied for second-fewest sacks in the NFL last season with 28.

In three years at LSU, Chaisson totaled 92 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 24 games. Despite battling injuries throughout his collegiate career, he finished it perhaps playing his very best. Chaisson was an integral part of the LSU Tigers 2019 championship run, ranking second in the SEC with 13.5 tackles for loss in his junior season.

It remains to be seen where exactly the Falcons will lean with this pick, but here is another reliable projection of them addressing the defensive line on draft day in April. Stay tuned for more news and mock draft updates. 

