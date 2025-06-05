Adam Schefter: Falcons Aren't Close to Trading Kyle Pitts, 'Could be Enticed'
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts hasn't participated in OTAs due to a muscle strain in his foot, but he's still made headlines beyond his injury and subsequent lack of activity.
Pitts has been the subject of offseason trade discussions. Teams are calling, and the Falcons -- at least to an extent -- are listening, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"There also have been teams that have approached the Falcons about trading for Kyle Pitts," Schefter said Tuesday on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "Now, I don't think the Falcons are looking to deal him, but they're not turning away the calls either.
"So, if there were a team that were willing to give up enough to get him, I think that they could be enticed into trading the former top five overall selection to another team."
The issue, Schefter said, is Pitts's contract. Pitts will play 2025 under the fifth-year option tag associated with his rookie contract, giving him close to $11 million guaranteed. Schefter doesn't believe many teams are "lining up" to pay the price in terms of both financial and draft capital necessary to acquire Pitts.
Schefter later said he doesn't believe the Falcons are particularly worried about teams paying Pitts's salary, but rather meeting the draft pick compensation Atlanta believes Pitts warrants.
"I don't think they would be willing to give him up unless they got ample compensation, whatever that may be," Schefter said. "I'm guessing, hypothetically, a third-round pick. That's what they would be looking for, in my mind."
However, the Falcons would also be in line to receive a compensatory pick if Pitts signs elsewhere in free agency next spring, and the current makeup of Atlanta's tight end room suggests waiting may be the best approach.
Aside from Pitts, the Falcons have five tight ends on their roster: Charlie Woerner, Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Nikola Kalinic and undrafted rookie Joshua Simon.
Woerner, who's well-renowned for his blocking prowess, set a career high with seven receptions last season. Franks, a quarterback-turned-tight end and special teams standout, has made one career catch.
Quitoriano started four of seven appearances with the Houston Texans last season but didn't see any targets; his career-best mark is seven catches as a rookie in 2022. Kalinic started two of seven games played with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and made two appearances with the Los Angeles Rams last season, but he hasn't recorded any offensive statistics.
The best pass-catching option behind Pitts is the rookie Simon, who in 2024 caught 40 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the first tight end in the University of South Carolina's history to lead the team in all three categories.
Atlanta is fond of Simon -- but as a long-term piece. Expecting Simon, who hasn't so much as put on pads in an official NFL practice, to reach Pitts's numbers this fall would be an ill-advised and, frankly, unrealistic move for a team with playoff aspirations.
There are plenty of obstacles to clear for a Pitts trade to grow beyond exploratory calls. Schefter believes the calls will continue and, subsequently, so will speculation.
But one of the NFL's premier insiders doesn't believe Pitts and the Falcons are nearing a split.
"There aren't any trades close on the horizon," Schefter said. "And the Falcons, I think, will continue taking calls. But it's going to be a tough deal to pull off."