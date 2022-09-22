Falcons LB Mykal Walker Developing Into Franchise Cornerstone

The Atlanta Falcons are in a transition period, especially at the linebacker position, but the team may have found one of their leaders moving forward.

Third-year pro Mykal Walker has embraced the opportunity of being the team's primary middle linebacker, excelling so far in the team's first two games. So far this season, he has 13 tackles, notched his first career sack and his second career interception. He's also earned the respect of his teammates.

"Myke's been great," rookie linebacker Troy Andersen said. "Everyday when we watch film, just communicating what he's seeing out on the field. He knows the defense so well that he can make the adjustments on the field and if there's something that's messed up or somebody's on the wrong page, he can correct that and get everybody focused."

After last year's leading tackler Foye Oluokun left the team in free agency and Deion Jones landed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, it was a mystery as to who would become the leader to fill the void. Walker has stepped up to the challenge, but it isn't a surprise to head coach Arthur Smith.

"I wouldn't call it a surprise, I've been pleased," Smith said. "We had a lot of faith in him, in the way that he developed last year. Now he's got the green dot, he's continued to develop. I like his football IQ and he's making plays. He made a hell of a play on that interception."

Plays like the interception he had against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend will appear more frequently as Walker continues to grow and develop in his role. And if he continues on the trajectory he's on, Walker will likely be making a lot of money in Atlanta for a long time.

Walker and the Falcons will look to grab their first win of the season Sunday as they take on the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

