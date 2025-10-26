Atlanta Falcons Lose Another Key Defender Against Miami Dolphins
ATLANTA, Ga - The Atlanta Falcons are on their way to a dreadful loss to the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 8, but they were dealt another dose of bad news with the injury to another critical member of their defense.
Falcons safety Jessie Bates III left the game with an ankle injury and was declared out for the remainder of the contest at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Bates, a team captain, leads the team with 39 tackles on the season.
As a team, the Falcons defense was shredded by the Dolphins, even when Bates was on the field. At the time of the announcement, the Falcons had allowed 297 total yards (179 through the air and 118 on the ground) and 31 points.
Since joining the Falcons in 2023, Bates has been one of the league's most valuable defenders. He has either led or been second in total tackles since joining the team in free agency. Bates also has 10 interceptions in that span.
The Falcons' is just the latest starter/key role player that the Falcons will have lost for some part of the season.
They came into this game without linebacker Divine Deablo, Jalon Walker, Zach Harrison, and Billy Bowman Jr. Their presence was sorely missed in this loss, but any prolonged absence from Bates will be especially difficult.
What the injury is, or how long it could sideline him, is currently unknown. This story will evolve as the week goes on.
In his place, the Falcons will call on rookie Xavier Watts to take on a larger role in the secondary. Alongside him, Jordan Fuller and DeMarcco Hellams will occupy any vacant spots in the defense.