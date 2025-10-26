Atlanta Falcons Make Decision on Starting Quarterback for Dolphins Game
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a bone bruise in his knee late in the fourth quarter of the team’s 20-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Penix was considered “day-to-day” and was questionable heading into Sunday’s game. On Saturday night, the Atlanta Falcons officially named Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
“Falcons Kirk Cousins officially is starting Sunday in place of the injured Michael Penix, per sources. It will mark Cousins' first start this season.” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.
Head coach Raheem Morris revealed that Cousins had taken “significant” snaps this season as the team prepared for a reality in which Penix would not be able to suit up against Miami.
“I’m really confident in our backup [Kirk Cousins],” Morris said Friday.
This will be Cousins' first start since he was benched last season. The 37-year-old veteran quarterback started in 14 games for Atlanta last season, leading them to a 7-7 record. Cousins had the Falcons sitting at 6-3 and atop the NFC South, before reportedly injuring his shoulder in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Cousins was never the same after the injury, throwing one touchdown and eight interceptions in the four games to follow.
However, now, after a full offseason to recover, Cousins will once again get the start, being named the starter 10 years from the day of his iconic “you like that” moment in Washington.
Cousins will look to exploit a weak Miami Dolphins defense. Miami is currently 27th in total passing defense and 29th in rushing defense. However, they are eighth in the NFL in scoring defense, surrendering just 20.0 points per contest, and the Falcons have struggled to score the ball for the most part this season.
The Falcons scored 30 or more points five times last season, three of them coming in October, a month fans dubbed “Kirktober”. During the stretch, quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 1,242 yards (310 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while leading the Falcons to a 3-1 start. Now, Cousins will get yet another start in October, and Atlanta will need a little bit more of that magic to get their season back on track and pull out a dub.
The Falcons did not part ways with Cousins this offseason, believing he was a capable backup. Now he will have the chance to prove Atlanta right.