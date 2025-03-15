Malaki Starks Says He's a Culture Changer. Falcons Had 'Really Good' Conversations
As Georgia safety Malaki Starks backpedaled, flipped his hips and finished the drill with a confident snag, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich watched in not-so-silent admiration.
"Goodness gracious. That’s different," Ulbrich said, according to Dawgs Central's Graham Coffey. "That might be the safest pick in the draft.”
Starks, who shined Feb. 28 at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, starred again during Georgia's pro day March 12. He's perhaps the draft's best safety and is expected to be a first-round pick April 24.
And the Jefferson, Ga., native may not have to move too far to play professionally.
Starks met with the Falcons at the NFL combine and said he's had "really good" conversations with them throughout the process.
"(They) really like my versatility," Starks said after his pro day. "But also just the leadership skills I bring and the discipline I have coming from a place like the University of Georgia -- just being able to carry that and carry myself in a certain way, they really like that."
Starks did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs in 2024. He played 400 snaps at free safety, 271 snaps at nickel corner and 215 snaps roaming the box, according to Pro Football Focus.
The 6'1", 195-pound Starks was a first-team All-American in 2023 and second-team All-American in 2024. He finished his career in Athens with 42 starts, six interceptions and 17 pass breakups.
Starks was a captain as a junior in 2024, joining safety Dan Jackson and linebacker Jalon Walker. He feels it shows he can lead teams, checking an important character box for teams like the Falcons who stress locker room culture.
Fluid movements and an impressive resume suggest Starks is worthy of being in play for Atlanta at No. 15 overall. He believes there's more to his profile that validates it.
"I'm a competitor, on and off the field. I like to compete," Starks said. "I grew up a certain way; my family raised me a certain way. I'm not a headache -- you don't have to worry about me off the field. I'm a guy who comes from a winning program, a guy who knows discipline.
"Somebody who can come in and be a part of the culture and maybe change it and help. Just somebody you should take."
The Falcons have an open starting spot at safety, as Justin Simmons is an unrestricted free agent likely to play elsewhere in 2025 and Richie Grant signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
Apart from two-time All-Pro Jessie Bates III, Atlanta has only two safeties under contract: DeMarcco Hellams, who missed all of 2024 due to an ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener, and Benny Sapp III, who spent the final month of last season on the Falcons' practice squad.
Atlanta also needs a nickel corner, as it didn't tender starter Dee Alford, pushing the once-restricted free agent into the unrestricted free agent pool. Regardless, the Falcons' decision meant they didn't want to pay Alford the near-$3 million right-of-first-refusal price tag -- hardly a vote of confidence for a potential starter.
The Falcons have made several signings and re-signings in free agency. They've added pieces on the defensive line -- Leonard Floyd and Morgan Cox -- and at linebacker in Divine Deablo.
But Atlanta hasn't added a safety, nor a viable player at nickel. Starks gives the Falcons both.
And after fulfilling one childhood dream, the 21-year-old welcomes the opportunity to keep on dreaming at the next level.
"It'd be awesome," Starks said about playing for the Falcons. "I grew up watching Georgia, I got to play in my backyard. Grew up watching Atlanta -- so just kind of that same journey, same story, would be awesome. But I'd be lucky to go anywhere."