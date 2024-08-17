Falcons Coach Morris Explains Michael Penix Jr. Not Playing at Ravens in Preseason
When the Atlanta Falcons' quarterbacks began warmups half an hour before Saturday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in M&T Bank Stadium, veteran Taylor Heinicke and undrafted rookie John Paddock were present.
First-round rookie and projected backup Michael Penix Jr. was not.
Penix emerged moments later in a black hoodie and black shorts, both holding the Falcons' logo. He ventured to Atlanta's sideline, where he remained for the entirety of the game thereafter.
The preseason is designed for rookies to play. So, why didn't Penix?
Falcons coach Raheem Morris cited postgame the performance Penix turned in during Atlanta's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins last Friday -- a 9-of-16, 104-yard, no-touchdown, no-interception showing.
"Last week, we wanted to get him out there and get a feel for what he was in a live game, which we kind of already knew," Morris said. "Wanted to see him be able to answer questions, talk about it on the sideline, go out there and execute.
"Make mistakes and know what to do, like look the wrong way and getting right to the checkdown. He did a lot of those things -- he took a hit last week, should've changed the protection. He's able to clearly communicate those things."
Morris noted during the week of practice that Penix's development has been "great," and he's shown even more from an operational control perspective than Atlanta imagined he would at this stage in his young career.
And Morris also said if it were up to him, the Falcons wouldn't play the preseason. Atlanta lost two players -- rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice and defensive back Harrison Hand each suffered knee injuries -- for the season and another -- safety DeMarcco Hellams was carted off with an ankle injury -- for a significant time due to injuries sustained against the Dolphins.
It's worth noting Penix, while at Indiana University from 2018-21, suffered season-ending injuries each season.
The Falcons have no interest in exposing their prospective future franchise quarterback to similar fate during the exhibition season.
"We've seen enough last week of Michael Penix in the live stuff," Morris said. "And now we had the chance to mitigate him in practice, and we give him a bunch of live stuff out there in practice that you do everything you would do in a game, other than get hit."
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Falcons have no plans to play Penix in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 23.
As such, Penix's preseason appears done. He will enter the regular season with one and a half quarters -- five total series -- of NFL experience under his belt.
And the Falcons are comfortable with it.
"We feel really good where we're at with Michael," Morris said. "We feel really good where we're at with the other guys we sat, and we treated that the same way. But Mike showed us last week enough that we don't have to play him in the preseason."
Atlanta and Jacksonville are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- with Penix appearing likely to watch from the sidelines.