Falcons Go Different Direction in NFL.com Mock Draft from Daniel Jeremiah
NFL Network and NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his 2025 NFL Mock Draft on Saturday, and he has the Atlanta Falcons going in a different direction other than the customary edge rusher that we’ve seen in nearly every mock draft so far.
Jeremiah, a former scout most known for his time with the Eagles and Ravens, has general manager Terry Fontenot choosing Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the 15th overall pick.
While it's common to mock a pass rusher to Atlanta, the value of selecting Johnson is too enticing to overlook. This is about as low as Johnson has fallen in any previous mock draft from the major networks.
Mel Kiper Jr. had Johnson going to the Saints at No. 9 with his first mock draft released on Wednesday.
“Johnson is a polarizing player around the league,” wrote Jeremiah on NFL.com. “He provides size (6-foot-2, 202) and production (nine career interceptions), but some questions emerged about his tackling and top speed in 2024.”
Cornerback makes sense for the Falcons in the first round if they don't like their options at edge. Mike Hughes and Dee Alford are free agents, and were underwhelming in their respective roles in 2024.
Jeremiah has the Falcons passing on linebackers Jalon Walker(No. 16) and Jihaad Campbell (No. 19) as well as edge players Shemar Stewart (No. 23) and James Pearce (No. 32) to select Johnson.
As Jeremiah noted in his introduction, he tends to base his mock drafts on insights he gathers from around the league. Obviously there are some pre-draft rumblings that Johnson could fall, but that could also be wishful thinking on the part of teams outside the top 10.
Johnson has been compared to Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, having earned All-American selections in 2023 and 2024.
Jeremiah points out that if there were one critique of Johnson, it would be his tackling. While he is an aggressive tackler thanks to his large frame, explosive downhill pursuit, and exceptional change of direction, his career missed tackle rate of 14.5% according to Pro Football Focus, needs to improve.
Projecting into new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s defense with current Falcons personnel, Johnson has played a majority of his snaps at Michigan playing off-coverage zone.
The Falcons should be more aggressive in 2025 under Ulbrich than the passive scheme employed by his predecessor, but Johnson would plug into Atlanta’s defense seamlessly with expectations of playing opposite A.J. Terrell.