Falcons Trail Saints at Halftime in Desmond Ridder's Debut

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of work to do in Sunday's second half as they trail the New Orleans Saints inside Caesars Superdome.

The first half of the Desmond Ridder era is in the books for the Atlanta Falcons, as they trail the New Orleans Saints 14-3 in Caesars Superdome.

Entering the day, all eyes were on Ridder - and he had a relatively quiet start, finishing the first two quarters seven of 16 for 49 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers.

Atlanta's struggles started before the game even began, as defensive coordinator Dean Pees was rushed to the hospital as a precaution after an on-field incident pre-game. Play-calling duties were turned over to inside linebackers coach Frank Bush.

On the opening drive, the Falcons defense forced the Saints into a pair of 3rd and 9's but allowed conversions each time - including a 19-yard touchdown from quarterback Andy Dalton to tight end Juwan Johnson.

Rather than starting Ridder's first series with comfort throws, Falcons coach and play caller Arthur Smith flipped the script, showing immense confidence in Ridder to push the ball downfield, targeting running back Cordarrelle Patterson down the sideline. The pass fell incomplete, and the drive ended in a three-and-out after a short run and incomplete pass.

New Orleans quickly responded, with Dalton finding receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 68-yard score after safety Richie Grant was twisted around and couldn't make a play on the ball. Within seven minutes, the Saints pulled out to a 14-0 lead.

It was the Saints' first-time scoring touchdowns on their opening two drives since Christmas two years ago against the Minnesota Vikings, ending a 32-game drought.

Ridder's second drive was aided by a defensive pass interference call, putting Atlanta's offense near midfield, but another incomplete deep pass, short run by Patterson and overthrown pass underneath brought the drive to a close.

The Falcons defense, desperately in need of a stop, rose to the occasion. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett logged a tackle for loss and sack, with outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter also getting home on Dalton alongside Jarrett.

Working with a semblance of momentum for the first time all day, Ridder found a rhythm on his third drive. He connected with tight end MyCole Pruitt for six yards on a screen pass before hitting rookie receiver Drake London for 12 over the middle on 3rd and 6.

London made two more catches on the drive, including a stellar one-handed grab as the Falcons marched into the redzone. However, the possession stalled inside the Saints' 10-yard line, as a seven-yard run from Patterson was followed by an incomplete pass and sack. Younghoe Koo's field goal put Atlanta on the board, trailing 14-3 early in the second quarter.

The Saints offense rolled deep into Falcons territory, facing a 3rd and 1 from the Atlanta 15 - but running back David Johnson fumbled, and Carter coming away with the ball for Atlanta.

But the Falcons couldn't capitalize, going three-and-out and punting it away after dodging a bullet on the defensive end.

Atlanta's defense once again stood strong, allowing a first down but settling in to force a New Orleans punt, as cornerback Dee Alford broke up a pass intended for Saints receiver Jarvis Landry on 3rd and 7.

Starting pinned on its own goal line, Atlanta went to work with 3:16 on the clock and all three times - and turned to its strength: the running game. Rookie tailback Tyler Allgeier took four carries for 26 yards, putting the Falcons out across their own 25-yard line.

Allgeier continued to shine, picking up 15 yards on 3rd and 13 with a minute to play. After a few short passes from Ridder kept the ball moving, Atlanta's drive stalled near midfield, with the rookie quarterback unable to connect on his final two passes.

The Falcons will start the second half with the ball, looking to claw their way back into what they view as a must-win game to have any hope at winning the NFC South.

