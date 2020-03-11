The countdown to the unveiling of the new Atlanta Falcons’ uniforms is officially on, if it wasn't already. Speculation is starting to build up online the new league year is in sight. With the 2020 NFL Draft only six weeks away, the time is ticking on the countdown to the updated aesthetic.

In January, Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank sent out an email to season ticket holders letting them know the team has heard the public’s requests for new uniforms this upcoming season, and informed the holders that the club was going to honor those requests, immediately.

Atlanta has essentially worn the same uniforms for 17 years now, since the 2003 season though they mixed in black jerseys (not the throwbacks) and black pants from 2003-08.

On Monday, a Twitter user commented on the Falcons’ new look, raising eyebrows.

The user, however, admitted she hasn’t hasn’t seen the actual threads yet, which made things a bit confusing in regards to her source.

With the red-and-black colored seats in the three-year-old Mercedez-Benz Stadium, it’s a safe bet to roll with the only hint she gave. It would be a surprise to most if the Falcons drifted from the red and black look they have used since their inception in 1966.

With no updates from the team, online speculation is all we have to go on for now. Per the original report from the Falcons, the franchise will release the new uniforms in April, presumably prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, which is set to take place in Las Vegas from Apr. 23-25.