Jets Hire Ex Falcons Coach to Prominent Role
The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets' offseason of crossovers continued Sunday.
After the Falcons hired former Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich to lead their defense and New York hired Steve Wilks, who's interviewed for jobs in Atlanta the past three years, to be its defensive coordinator, a third name joined the group.
The Jets are expected to hire Charles London to be their quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
The 50-year-old London coached the Falcons' quarterbacks from 2021-22 and held the same role with the Seattle Seahawks this past season.
London was a running back at Duke University from 1994-96 before returning to start his coaching career at his alma mater in 2004. He spent 2007-09 as an offensive assistant with the Chicago Bears before leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans in consecutive years.
He then returned to the college ranks to coach running backs at Penn State University in 2012. After two seasons with the Nittany Lions, London climbed back to the NFL, accepting a job as the Houston Texans' running backs coach for four years before back going to Chicago, where he coached running backs from 2018-20.
London was one of the first assistants hired by then-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in 2021, and he worked with quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, among others, for two years. London left to be the Titans' quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator in January 2023 and then became the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach in 2024.
Now, London's journey takes him into one of the NFL's most interesting quarterback situations with an integral question: What happens with Aaron Rodgers?
London may play an important part in deciphering the answer.