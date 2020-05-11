Atlanta Falcons open as home underdog in 2020 opener vs. Seahawks

By now it's no secret how oddsmakers view the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. The schedule is brutal, leaving Las Vegas' experts pessimistic in terms of both division and playoff odds. Knowing all of this, it should come as no surprise that the Falcons open as home underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season, which is, yes, still four months away, at best.

BetOnline.ag has the Seahawks as 1.5-point favorites in the September match-up. Last season, Seattle won 27-20 in Atlanta, though Matt Ryan did not play due to an injured ankle. Seattle got up big early, but Atlanta outscored them 20-3 in the second half as Matt Schaub threw for 460 yards in the loss. Julio Jones had a measly 10 catches for 152 yards.

Matt Ryan is 3-2 in his career vs. the Seahawks, throwing for 10 touchdowns compared to just 2 interceptions. Ryan is 60-33 at home in his career, averaging 268.6 passing yards per game while completing 67.3% of his passes. He is 24-18 in his career in the month of September.

Russell Wilson is 3-1 in his career vs. the Falcons, and 38-25-1 on the road. Wilson is 17-11 in the month of September with 42 touchdown passes compared to just 14 interceptions in those 28 games.