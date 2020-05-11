Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdog in 2020 opener vs. Seahawks

Zach Hood

By now it's no secret how oddsmakers view the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. The schedule is brutal, leaving Las Vegas' experts pessimistic in terms of both division and playoff odds. Knowing all of this, it should come as no surprise that the Falcons open as home underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season, which is, yes, still four months away, at best. 

BetOnline.ag has the Seahawks as 1.5-point favorites in the September match-up. Last season, Seattle won 27-20 in Atlanta, though Matt Ryan did not play due to an injured ankle. Seattle got up big early, but Atlanta outscored them 20-3 in the second half as Matt Schaub threw for 460 yards in the loss. Julio Jones had a measly 10 catches for 152 yards.

Matt Ryan is 3-2 in his career vs. the Seahawks, throwing for 10 touchdowns compared to just 2 interceptions. Ryan is 60-33 at home in his career, averaging 268.6 passing yards per game while completing 67.3% of his passes. He is 24-18 in his career in the month of September. 

Russell Wilson is 3-1 in his career vs. the Falcons, and 38-25-1 on the road. Wilson is 17-11 in the month of September with 42 touchdown passes compared to just 14 interceptions in those 28 games.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons kicker Morten Andersen spreading his love of the NFL in his native country

Morten Andersen's game-winning field goal in the 1999 NFC Championship Game helped the NFL's popularity grow in Denmark.

Dave Holcomb

by

dmholcomb

Saving the Falcons: Can the Atlanta Falcons survive the NFL's toughest 2020 schedule? Good question

From Russell Wilson to Aaron Rodgers to Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes, the Atlanta Falcons have a scary 2020 schedule.

Terence Moore

Demi will tell you: The Atlanta Falcons have a tough 2020 NFL schedule from start to finish.

With just a glance at the the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule, you can tell they're already scrambling to overcome their back-to-back 7-9 seasons.

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

The Atlanta Falcons’ defense has a challenge on their hands.

The first four games could make or break the Falcons defense. How will they fare against some of the league's best teams?

Malik Brown

Vegas model says Atlanta drew the NFL’s hardest 2020 schedule

The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule is predicted to be the toughest in the NFL. How many games will they win?

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

A.J. Terrell is going to give "everything in him" to the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Clemson Tigers cornerback A.J. Terrell in this years draft. The rookie is ready to give it his all

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta Falcons pegged as 12-to-1 underdog to win NFC South by Westgate Las Vegas

The Atlanta Falcons will not be one of the conference or division favorites in 2020.

Zach Hood

by

Malik Brown

BLITZ ZONE: Is Matt Ryan the GREATEST Atlanta Falcon of all time?

Is Matt Ryan the greatest Atlanta Falcon of all time? Is there a single greatest Atlanta Falcon of all time?

Christopher Smitherman II

The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule is here

Thursday night, the NFL released their 2020 game schedule.

Zach Hood

by

Terence Moore

Russell Gage is ready to be the No.3 receiver

Russell Gage has shown flashes of being a reliable receiver, and this upcoming season he gets to prove it to everybody.

Malik Brown

by

Malik Brown