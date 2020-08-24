Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Julio Jones

Julio Jones will go down as the most dominant Atlanta Falcons player ever, regardless of what happens this season.

His legacy is cemented as the greatest player in franchise history and is a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame, but by the looks of his statistics, Jones is showing no intention of slowing down.

In 2019, Jones put up another monster season, racking up 99 catches for just under 1,400 yards and six touchdowns. As always, he gave Falcons fans thrilling Julio moments, including go-ahead receptions against the Eagles and 49ers.

While other players usually decline around this stage in their careers, Julio's foot remains slammed against the gas pedal. For this, his quarterback Matt Ryan claims Jones is the cream of the crop in the NFL.

"He's certainly the premier wide receiver in the league and to me there's no debate about it," Ryan said.

Going into his tenth year in the league, Jones has stood the test of time, outlasting other receivers who have come and gone over the past decade.

The era of Antonio Brown is over. Brandin Cooks has fizzled, and it's been a few years since Odell Beckham Jr. has played like his normal self.

Jones hasn't gone anywhere.

In each of the past five seasons, Jones has finished either first or second in the NFL in receiving yardage.

If you're a team tasked with defending Jones, it gets even worse in 2020--he now has more help.

Todd Gurley II joins the fold for Atlanta, along with tight end Hayden Hurst. If a defense focuses on guarding that duo, Jones, along with receiver Calvin Ridley, will have the chance to burn defensive backs in single coverage.

Whichever way you slice it, defenses will have to choose who to focus on when they face Atlanta this season, and it starts and ends with Jones. He will be priority one, as he has been for years now.

And if you're counting on his numbers declining, don't. His secret has been out for a while now, and there's still no formula on how to stop on him.

For Ryan, the key to Jones' success lies not just in his physical ability but also mindset off the field and in the locker room.

"Every day I'm thankful that he's in our locker room and I've been able to play with him for coming up on 10 years," Ryan said. "He's the most humble, hard-working superstar that there is, and the absolute best teammate you could ask for."

In a season of uncertainty, it remains to be seen if the Falcons will have fans in attendance or whether pro football can make it through a full season without having to be shut down.

But if the 2020 season does go off without a hitch, count on Jones continuing his run of sheer dominance.

