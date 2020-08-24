SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsFlyfalcon+News
Search

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Julio Jones

Brady Pfister

Julio Jones will go down as the most dominant Atlanta Falcons player ever, regardless of what happens this season. 

His legacy is cemented as the greatest player in franchise history and is a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame, but by the looks of his statistics, Jones is showing no intention of slowing down. 

In 2019, Jones put up another monster season, racking up 99 catches for just under 1,400 yards and six touchdowns. As always, he gave Falcons fans thrilling Julio moments, including go-ahead receptions against the Eagles and 49ers.

While other players usually decline around this stage in their careers, Julio's foot remains slammed against the gas pedal. For this, his quarterback Matt Ryan claims Jones is the cream of the crop in the NFL.

"He's certainly the premier wide receiver in the league and to me there's no debate about it," Ryan said. 

Going into his tenth year in the league, Jones has stood the test of time, outlasting other receivers who have come and gone over the past decade. 

The era of Antonio Brown is over. Brandin Cooks has fizzled, and it's been a few years since Odell Beckham Jr. has played like his normal self. 

Jones hasn't gone anywhere. 

In each of the past five seasons, Jones has finished either first or second in the NFL in receiving yardage. 

If you're a team tasked with defending Jones, it gets even worse in 2020--he now has more help.

Todd Gurley II joins the fold for Atlanta, along with tight end Hayden Hurst. If a defense focuses on guarding that duo, Jones, along with receiver Calvin Ridley, will have the chance to burn defensive backs in single coverage. 

Whichever way you slice it, defenses will have to choose who to focus on when they face Atlanta this season, and it starts and ends with Jones. He will be priority one, as he has been for years now. 

And if you're counting on his numbers declining, don't. His secret has been out for a while now, and there's still no formula on how to stop on him. 

For Ryan, the key to Jones' success lies not just in his physical ability but also mindset off the field and in the locker room.

"Every day I'm thankful that he's in our locker room and I've been able to play with him for coming up on 10 years," Ryan said. "He's the most humble, hard-working superstar that there is, and the absolute best teammate you could ask for."

In a season of uncertainty, it remains to be seen if the Falcons will have fans in attendance or whether pro football can make it through a full season without having to be shut down. 

But if the 2020 season does go off without a hitch, count on Jones continuing his run of sheer dominance. 

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mykal Walker Is Getting First Team Reps With The Defense

With an impressive start to camp, Mykal Walker is getting first team reps with the defense.

Malik Brown

Dan Quinn on Earl Thomas: One of My Favorite Guys of All Time, 'But We Aren't Looking to Fill That Position at This Time'

This one is going to be a pass.

Rashad Milligan

The Falcons defense is looking good in training camp.

The Falcons defense is looking good in training camp.

Malik Brown

by

Deansaid 1

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons DE Takk McKinley Ends Relationship With Popeyes Chicken

This is the last chance for defensive end Takk McKinley to show the Atlanta Falcons he should return to the team for at least a fifth season after this one.

Terence Moore

Falcons Could Use Earl Thomas' (Controlled) Fire

Could the former Ravens safety be a fit in Atlanta?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Deansaid 1

Falcons DL Marlon Davidson To Miss 'A Couple More Days' With Knee Strain

How serious is Marlon Davidson's knee injury?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 29: Did the Atlanta Falcons Actually Get Better This Offseason?

Did the Atlanta Falcons actually get better during the 2020 NFL offseason?

Chris Vinel

Matt Ryan Speaks On His Relationship With Julio Jones

Zach Hood

Falcons Could Benefit from NFL Playoff Bubble

What impact would an NFL bubble have on the Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

Keanu Neal "Feels Great" In His Return To The Field

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal has missed the past two seasons with an ACL and Achilles injury. The former Pro Bowler has been working his way back to the field for sometime and is ready to go

Christian Crittenden