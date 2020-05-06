What to know about the 2020 NFL schedule release regarding the Atlanta Falcons

Falcon Report
While the Atlanta Falcons just picked up an additional home game due to the cancellation of the NFL's 2020 International Series, the rest of the schedule is still unknown in terms of order. It was also reported that the Falcons will host the Denver Broncos in their last home game of the 2020 season following the change. While rumors are floating about a potential Monday Night Football opener in Tampa, we still largely know nothing for sure, other than the opponents of course. 

That will change Thursday night, when the NFL reveals the 2020 schedule on NFL Network at 8 PM EST. Here are the opponents for the 2020 regular season: 

- Carolina Panthers (home and away)

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home and away)

- New Orleans Saints (home and away)

- Chicago Bears (home)

- Dallas Cowboys (away)

- Denver Broncos (home)

- Detroit Lions (home)

- Green Bay Packers (away)

- Kansas City Chiefs (away)

- Las Vegas Raiders (home)

- Los Angeles Chargers (away)

- Minnesota Vikings (away)

- Seattle Seahawks (home)

Outside of the division, most of the easier games appear to be at home, with Chicago, Detroit, Denver and Las Vegas all missing the playoffs in 2019. The road however could be a brutal test, with Minnesota, Green Bay, New Orleans and Kansas City all coming off strong 2019 seasons. Also, Dallas and Tampa Bay don't figure to be push overs, either. 

There's always a chance of games being postponed or even cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and how long exactly the effects will impact both the sports universe and society as a whole. For now, this is the plan and all we have to go on. Stay tuned.

 

