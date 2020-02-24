The Falcon Report
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

LB Josh Uche will not participate in NFL Combine drills

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to target several defensive players in the 2020 NFL Draft this April. One of their potential targets, former Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, will not participate in the drills at the NFL scouting combine this week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Uche suffered a hamstring injury during the Senior Bowl. While he won't participate in drills, at least the Falcons will be able to met him for an interview if the organization chooses to. 

Uche never started a game at Michigan, but as a senior in 2019, he posted 35 total tackles, including 11.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also had eight quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. 

Those numbers are strong, but his draft profile at NFL.com isn't quite as favorable. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein argued that Uche has a great skill set and athletic potential, but also wrote that his "inexperience and lack of instincts make him a challenging evaluation.

Overall, NFL.com awarded Uche a 6.26 player grade, which places him between two different tiers. The lower of which is described as "good backup who could become a starter." The higher end tier he fell just short of is made up of players who "will be a starter within first two seasons."

Uche most certainly won't be a first-round pick and may not go in the second round either, but he's a name to watch for later on Day 2 and on Day 3 for the Falcons. After a certain point, some organization is going to determine his athletic ability and potential outweighs the risk and will roll the dice on him. With their amount of defensive needs, it very well could be the Falcons.

While he'll still be at the NFL combine in some capacity, it will be interesting to see how this hamstring injury affects his draft stock.

The NFL combine began Sunday, but the linebackers will report Tuesday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

REPORT: Falcons expected to pick up option on Matt Schaub

The longtime veteran is expected to return to the Falcons for a 16th season in 2020. The $2 million option continues to tighten the franchise's cap situation.

Rashad Milligan

Chase Young not participating in any drills during combine

The Buckeyes' junior edge rusher will sit out of the action this week in Indianapolis.

Rashad Milligan

The best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Defensive tackle

The Atlanta Falcons have had three very good defensive tackles over the past two decades anchoring their defense. Who do you think their best draft pick has been from the defensive tackle position?

Christian Crittenden

Safety options for Falcons at 16th pick

Should the Falcons address the secondary in the first round?

Jeremy Johnson

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Offensive guard

Who is the Falcons' best draft pick at offensive guard?

Jeremy Johnson

Five players the Falcons should keep an eye on during the NFL Combine

The Falcons will focus on defense during the draft but there are five offensive players that could help them out.

Christian Crittenden

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Center

Fun fact: The Falcons best draft pick at center wasn't drafted to play center, he was drafted as a linebacker

Malik Brown

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Specialist

Brady Pfister

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Running Back

Who is the best running back ever drafted by the Atlanta Falcons? Gerald Riggs? Jamal Anderson? Devonta Freeman? Nope, though all are worthy candidates. Think back before all of those players. Think William Andrews.

Chris Vinel

by

ScottKennedy

Falcons go cornerback in latest CBS Sports mock draft

We've seen defensive ends in a lot of mock drafts for the Falcons, but cornerbacks can't be overlooked either.

Malik Brown