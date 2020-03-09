The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Game Day

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Offensive tackles

Jeremy Johnson

The Atlanta Falcons drafted an offensive tackle in the first round last season, trading back into the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select Washington tackle Kaleb McGary with the 31st selection after selecting guard Chris Lindstrom out of Boston College 14th overall a few minutes earlier. The likelihood of the Falcons going offensive line in the first round in 2020 is therefor not very high. 

Veteran Jake Matthews is still in the heart of his prime at 28-years-old. Matthews won’t hit free agency until 2024. The Falcons don’t have to address the position with any urgency if they don’t want to.

That’s the on-paper review. On the field, the Falcons could always look for help protecting Matt Ryan. The Falcons allowed 3.1 sacks per game in 2019 which was 27th in the league.

That performance could prompt the Falcons’ brass to look for a young upgrade or at least some competition in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Falcons are also strapped for cap space and it could make sense for the Falcons to move off of Matthews via trade. If that happens the Falcons will need a young talented replacement.

Pro Football Focus recently released their top 10 for offensive tackle prospects. Some of the names may be in play for the Atlanta Falcons in the second and third rounds if they feel they need to add some depth.

  1. Andrew Thomas, Georgia
  2. Jedrick Willis Jr., Alabama
  3. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
  4. Josh Jones, Houston
  5. Mekhi Becron, Louisville
  6. Ben Bartch, St. Johns
  7. Jack Driscoll, Auburn
  8. Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
  9. Lucas Niang, TCU
  10. Matt Peart, UConn
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Travis Dimitroff hints at potential draft day movement for Falcons

What will the Falcons do in the 2020 NFL draft?

Zach Hood

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Tight ends

The Falcons will be in the tight end pool after the news of Austin Hooper testing free agency.

Malik Brown

Top performers from the combine the Falcons should consider drafting

The Atlanta Falcons met with 13 players at the 2020 NFL combine. Here is a look at how the top running backs performed.

Christian Crittenden

PFF defensive interior draft rankings

Pro Football Focus released it's top 10 defensive interior line prospects in the 2020 nfl draft. Here are some of the players the Atlanta Falcons should target.

Christian Crittenden

The Falcons should trade up for Isaiah Simmons

Isaiah Simmons is a rare talent who will be gone before Atlanta's 16th pick. So the Falcons should go get him.

Brady Pfister

by

Malik Brown

PFF Draft Rankings: Safety

ProFootball Focus released it list of the top 10 safties in the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are some of the players the Atlanta Falcons could target

Christian Crittenden

by

Malik Brown

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Linebackers

Multiple linebackers have been rumored 2020 NFL Draft targets of the Falcons. Should Atlanta go after any of these players?

Chris Vinel

USA Today gives the Falcons secondary help in latest post-combine mock draft

With uncertainty in the Falcons secondary, USA Today clears the air in latest mock draft

Malik Brown

Atlanta chooses defensive tackle in latest Matt Miller mock draft

Should the Falcons bypass edge rushers to pair Grady Jarrett with a stud defensive tackle in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? And how will Austin Hooper's free agency affect Atlanta's draft plans?

Chris Vinel

The Panthers trade G Trai Turner to the Chargers for OT Russell Okung

The Panther and Chargers will be swapping offensive linemen in recent trade.

Malik Brown