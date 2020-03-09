2020 PFF draft position rankings: Offensive tackles

The Atlanta Falcons drafted an offensive tackle in the first round last season, trading back into the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select Washington tackle Kaleb McGary with the 31st selection after selecting guard Chris Lindstrom out of Boston College 14th overall a few minutes earlier. The likelihood of the Falcons going offensive line in the first round in 2020 is therefor not very high.

Veteran Jake Matthews is still in the heart of his prime at 28-years-old. Matthews won’t hit free agency until 2024. The Falcons don’t have to address the position with any urgency if they don’t want to.

That’s the on-paper review. On the field, the Falcons could always look for help protecting Matt Ryan. The Falcons allowed 3.1 sacks per game in 2019 which was 27th in the league.

That performance could prompt the Falcons’ brass to look for a young upgrade or at least some competition in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Falcons are also strapped for cap space and it could make sense for the Falcons to move off of Matthews via trade. If that happens the Falcons will need a young talented replacement.

Pro Football Focus recently released their top 10 for offensive tackle prospects. Some of the names may be in play for the Atlanta Falcons in the second and third rounds if they feel they need to add some depth.