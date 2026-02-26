NFL Quarterbacks Big Board For Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are up at Lucas Oil Stadium this week for the annual NFL Combine, looking for the next generation of players. This week marks the official start of player acquisition season, and Ian Cunningham will have his first opportunity to speak with the 2026 draftees.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Cunningham will be joined by Kevin Stefanski and the rest of a new regime looking to make an impact in year one. They will carry five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. The regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231, but the new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

“We only have five [picks] right now, but we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too. I think we ended up with 10,” he said. “We love those picks, and we're going to definitely build through the draft that way.”

After Cunningham confirmed that the Falcons will be moving on from veteran Kirk Cousins, Atlanta will officially be in the quarterback market. That move will likely come with a veteran addition, but the chance they add via the Draft cannot be overlooked.

Quarterback is the highest value position in the NFL, and that is reflected in the Draft. Since Atlanta is without a first-round pick, it will be out of the running for the top targets this spring. If they did look to add a developmental prospect, then there could be some viable options for them.

A full schedule of events can be found here , but as we ramp up to the busy week of interviews and workouts, Falcons OnSi put together a hot board of players that Falcons fans should keep their eyes on this week. In this edition, we took a look at the quarterbacks to watch.

FALCONS QUARTERBACK TARGETS TO WATCH AT THE NFL COMBINE

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Garrett Nussmeier does not have prototypical quarterback height or hand size, but he does have good arm strength and some high upside. He was considered to be a first-round talent last season after throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns, but injuries derailed his final season at LSU. Nussmeier is the son of a coach and would be a very good backup or even a starter in the NFL.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carson Beck is a three-year starter who has had his fair share of highs and lows. He is fresh off a national championship appearance with the Hurricanes, but he also had two strong years for Georgia before that. Beck has the prototypical size and arm strength of an NFL quarterback, but he has a propensity for questionable decision-making that led to turnovers. He improved in that regard at Miami, but he still has some accuracy issues that need development. In time, he could become a starter, but he may need a few years as a backup first.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

After losing his final season at Penn State due to an ankle injury, Drew Allar recently announced that he would be able to participate in drills at the Combine. At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Allar looks like an NFL quarterback. His college numbers left a bit to be desired in terms of the explosive offense, but a strong junior season flashed some more of that potential (3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions). Allar has the traits to develop into a good player, but not a sample size to warrant high-value draft capital.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Cole Payton of North Dakota State | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Cole Payton is a bit smaller, but the lefty offers some upside with his legs and athleticism. He was only a starter for a single season at the FCS level, so the sample size is impressive (3,496 total yards, 29 total touchdowns, and four interceptions), but limited. According to scouts, his arm talent is not elite, but he has some viable upside potential as a depth player.