Atlanta Falcons Out on Jalen Ramsey after Miami Dolphins Trade
The Atlanta Falcons addressed several needs on their defense in the offseason including obtaining multiple edge rushers and safeties to make the squad more competitive.
However, with limited funds in free agency and more pressing needs up front, the outside cornerback position remained a position that could use an influx of talent. For this reason, the Falcons were linked heavily with Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey when it was announced he was being shopped.
However, any possibility of Ramsey ending up in Atlanta ended on Monday morning when it was reported that the Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers had agreed on a trade that would send Ramsey to Pittsburgh in return for 28-year-old Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
"Dolphins have agreed to trade CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith and a 2027 7th round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for S Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 5th round pick," Tom Pelissero reported on X.
Ramsey played for Falcons head coach Raheem Morris while they were both with the LA Rams. That connection helped link the Falcons and Dolphins as possible trade partners.
However, the Falcons are 30th in available salary cap space, according to Spotrac, and they are already down a first and fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after multiple trades last month.
The Falcons and Ramsey never really made any sense, and according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Atlanta was never really in the hunt.
"The Rams and Steelers were the two main teams involved in the potential trade of Jalen Ramsey. In the end, PIT lands him. DK Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers… now Jalen," Rapoport reported on X.
Disgruntled tight end Jonnu Smith is almost an afterthought in this deal, but he shouldn't be. The former Atlanta Falcons standout reunites with former Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith for the third time. Smith starred for Arthur in Tennessee.
He set career highs in catches (50) and yards (582) in 2023 with the Falcons before demolishing those numbers in Miami last season. Smith finished with 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.
With Ramsey completely out of the picture, the Falcons look set at cornerback with A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes manning the outside. Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III, and rookie Billy Bowman Jr. will battle for the nickel spot, and rookie Cobee Bryant could factor into the rotation as well.