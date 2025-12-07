4 Scathing Takeaways as Atlanta Falcons Cement 8th Straight Losing Season

With a rather predictable XX-XX loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons drop to 4-9, have lost six of their last seven, and have cemented an eighth straight losing season.



Here are four takeaways as we look back at Sunday’s game, another lost season, and, most importantly, a look to the future.

A Little Help Here?

The Seattle Seahawks brought the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL into Atlanta. The Falcons were playing short-handed with several defensive linemen missing. Atlanta held the Seahawks to six points and 111 yards in he first half.



Seattle only had 66 yards through 29 minutes when the Falcons inexplicably went into a prevent defense and let them get 45 yards and a field goal in the final minute.



Still, Atlanta outgained the Seahawks 150-111 and got an interception that gave them excellent field position. They had more rushing yards, more passing yards, and more plays. Yet the game was tied 6-6 at halftime.



The defense has routinely kept the Falcons in games, but they can’t do it alone. A second special teams gaffe (more on that later) and a Bijan Robinson fumble, and the Falcons found themselves down 20-6 nine minutes into the third.

The defense has a lot of potential moving forward, but it’s being undone by incompetence in the other two phases.

2nd Verse, Same as the 1st

Marquice Williams’ special teams can be counted on to make at least one game-changing gaffe per game. On Zane Gonzalez’s opening field goal, the Seahawks almost blocked it coming from the right side of the protection.



On the second field goal attempt, they did block it, coming from the left side.



Not content with just losing points, the Seahawks returned the opening kick of the second half 100 yards to break the 6-6 tie.

Rashid Shaheed can fly. That trade paying off for the #Seahawks.

pic.twitter.com/IuQE5Gp4gL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2025

Raheem Morris has backed his special teams coach and bristled after last week’s game when asked about making a change. His stubbornness in the face of obvious failure will play a big part in his eventual dismissal.

Worth It

James Pearce Jr. ended Seattle’s first drive with his sixth sack of the season. More importantly, it gave him a sack in five straight games. That put him in rarified air. He’s the first rookie to accomplish to feat since Micah Parsons.

Going into today James Pearce Jr. was tied with Ed Oliver for the second-longest sack streak in the NFL (4). He now has 5 straight games with a sack. On the year, he is now tied with Brandon Dorlus (6.0) for most sacks on the Falcons.#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/aRYLGNtYeM — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 7, 2025

Parson was traded to the Green Bay Packers, with one year left on his contract. The Packers sent two first-round picks and a three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the Dallas Cowboys for Parsons, and then signed him to a four-year, $188 million contract that included $136 million in guaranteed money.

Now, Pearce has a long way to go to reach the status of Parsons, but trading a top 10 pick and swapping a second for a third to acquire a lethal pass rusher on a rookie contract is a trade worth making.

Change has to be Coming, Right? Right?

The Falcons were supposed to be a quarterback away when they hired Raheem Morris two seasons ago. 8-9 was disappointing last season, and 2025 has been a disaster.

Arthur Smith had a rebuilding job and was fired after one underachieving season, his third with the Falcons.

Morris has grossly underachieved in his two-year tenure; his team has given up, and maybe more damning, the fans have given up as well.

Falcons fans don’t have a lot of faith that owner Arthur Blank will do what’s necessary and pull the trigger on firing Morris. Blank is loyal to a fault, and he seems more interested in a franchise full of happy employees than a winning one.

But as bad as the Falcons have been during these eight seasons of losing, this feels like the worst coaching job of them all.

Change has to be coming.